Firefighters from the Wolf Creek Hot Shots honor the body of Collin Hagan, a 27-year-old wildland firefighter who died while working on the Big Swamp Fire, as it is flown out of Roseburg Regional Airport on a BigHorn Airways plane Saturday morning in Roseburg.
Firefighters and air ambulance personnel stand to honor Collin Hagan, a 27-year-old wildland firefighter who died while working on the Big Swamp Fire, as his body is flown out Saturday from Roseburg Regional Airport.
Multiple fire departments and agencies followed the body of Collin Hagan on Saturday morning as it was transported to Roseburg Regional Airport. More than 30 fire and law enforcement vehicles were involved in the honor parade for Hagan, who died Wednesday while working on the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge. Hagan's body was flown home to Michigan on Saturday.
A parade of fire fighting vehicles turns down Stewart Parkway Saturday morning on its way to the Roseburg Regional Airport. The parade was a ceremonial honor guard for the body of Collin Hagan, a wildland firefighter who died Wednesday on the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge.
Firefighters from Wolf Creek Hot Shots watch as a BigHorn Airways plane taxis away bearing the body of wildland firefigher Collin Hagan on Saturday morning at Roseburg Regional Airport. The Hot Shots were part of large group of firefighters on hand to send Hagan, who died on the Big Swamp Fire, on his way home.
Fallen wildland firefighter Collin Hagan was honored Saturday morning in a procession that traveled from St. Joseph’s Church in Roseburg to the Roseburg Regional Airport. Following the honor-filled procession, Hagan’s body boarded its final flight.
The 27-year-old from Toivola, Michigan, died Wednesday while assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge. The fire, which is still being actively fought, is located between the larger Windigo Fire northeast of Lemolo Reservoir and the Potter Fire burning northeast of Toketee.
An initial report said Hagan was critically injured after being struck by a tree. Despite efforts by emergency crews on the scene, Hagan died from his injuries.
Hagan’s body was transported to the airport Wednesday by REACH air ambulance. It was there that firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, Roseburg Fire and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 stood to honor Hagan before providing an honor escort to an area funeral home.
Saturday’s procession, which included a few dozen vehicles from fire and law enforcement agencies, started at 10 a.m.
The procession traveled east on West Harvard Avenue, then went into the downtown area where the vehicles — with lights on and sirens sounding — headed north on Northeast Stephens Street before it turned west on Northwest Stewart Parkway and then turned toward the airport.
Firefighters and law enforcement officers stood quietly as the casket containing Hagan’s body was loaded onto a waiting plane by an honor guard. Many saluted when the plane, which had initially taxied to the north end of the runway, took flight as it headed south, before turning east, presumably on its way to Michigan.
Hagan was assigned to the Craig Interagency Hot Shot Crew based in Craig, Colorado.
News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN News Director Kyle Bailey assisted with this report.
