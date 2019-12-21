Fourteen relief nurseries in Oregon, including the Family Development Center in Roseburg, were honored with a congressional award recently for their efforts in helping keep children safely in their homes and out of foster care placements.
The relief nurseries are all members of the Oregon Association of Relief Nurseries, and the director of the FDC in Roseburg, Charlene Stutes, was asked to go to Washington, D.C. with the state director Cara Copeland and two other relief nursery directors to accept the award on Nov. 14.
The association received an award letter from Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden congratulating the organization for 20 years of work with at-risk children.
The Family Development Center, which was established in 1984 in Roseburg, has three nurseries in Douglas County is the largest of the 14 relief nurseries in the state serving children under 6 and their families. They are located at 300 Jerry’s Drive-in north Roseburg, 651 NE Division Street in Myrtle Creek and at 4498 Carnes Road next to Green Elementary School in Green.
There is also a relief nursery at 239 B Street in Drain, which is served by the Family Relief Nursery in Cottage Grove, also one of the 14 relief nurseries recognized in the congressional award.
Stutes, who is in her 21st year with the Family Development Center, serves on the executive committee for the OARN and is on the team that certifies the relief nurseries, which led to her being chosen to go on the trip.
The center serves 325 to 350 children and all of their family members every year and focuses the curriculum on the social and emotional developmental well-being of the children.
“By making this our priority, we’re providing the early learning supports needed to build that strong foundation for resiliency, giving each child that ability to succeed in life,” Stutes said. “That’s really the focus of what we’ve accomplished over all these years and we always work closely with their families.”
The center aims to supply the parents with tools and skills that their parents may not have had when they were children.
The need continues to grow in Douglas County.
“It’s true, and we have several programs including our therapeutic classrooms and also an extensive home visit program, and we’re working to serve families in a very individualized way meeting their needs. The priorities they have are important to us.”
Stutes says their workers make more than 2,000 home visits each year. Many families come to them in stressful situations and the center’s goal, especially around Christmas, is to help the families learn to cope with the stress of life and the stress of the holidays.
“I think the holidays can be overwhelming, many families suffer from depression, and the lack of money really plays out over the holidays,” Stutes said. “We are able to help in ways that encourage families to keep going and to work hard.”
