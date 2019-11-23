Crews have been working at a frantic pace to get the Festival of Lights displays ready for the unofficial start to the holidays Sunday at River Forks Park.
Workers from the Wolf Creek Job Corps, directed by longtime volunteer Jack Reilly, worked up to the last minute to get the displays ready for the opening.
“The Job Corps has been terrific in sending their kids to work with Jack, and the Phoenix School, we rely on those people with Jack and his two right-hand guys, to set up and take down every year,” said Kerwin Doughton, founder and chair of the board of the Festival of Lights committee.
After 27 years, Doughton, who started the Festival of Lights in 1993, plans to hand over the operation to the Festival of Lights committee. He says the key to success has been keeping the displays fresh with something new every year.
“There are four facets to the festival, one is the major drive-thru, we have the wagon rides and we have Holiday Village and then of course the Nutcracker Ballet funds the Festival of lights,” Doughton said. “Susan Chitwood trains the kids to work with the Eugene Ballet professionals every year, and she’s just terrific.”
Doughton says about 50 local kids are in the ballet each year and this year they will kick off the Festival of Lights with a performance at 3 p.m. Sunday at Jacoby Auditorium at Umpqua Community College.
Reilly is also stepping down this year after 25 years of supervising the big job of setting up and taking down the displays. Brian Prawitz, owner of BP Media Solutions promoting the event,” said he’ll be greatly missed.
“He doesn’t do it for the money, that’s for sure,” Prawitz said. “He’s been so crucial in getting that thing put together, that is massive and it’s a tremendous labor project.”
Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich says their contributions have been outstanding.
“They both have been with it for a long time, they both made sure the displays were changing and had new displays each year and for that dedication, I want to tell them thank you for doing that,” Rich said.
Every year, the committee tries to come up with some new displays and this year, a new display was designed by employees of Con-Vey from Roseburg.
“We have like a 35-foot wide Christmas gift packaging machine display, and Con-Vey actually is donating the design and the build of that particular display,” Prawitz said.
Prawitz said the princesses at Holiday Village were a huge hit last year, so they’re bringing those back on some special nights. Entry to the Village is free and it will feature characters from Disney’s Frozen, the world’s largest Nutcracker, over 500,000 lights, a holiday music radio channel and Santa is there every night through Christmas Eve.
Special nights are planned as fundraisers for Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center and UCAN Food Pantry. A Foster Family Night by invitation only is set for Dec. 23 in the Holiday Village.
The Festival of Lights raises money for local Rotary Clubs and money is used for scholarships and Rotary projects in the community. Rich says the event has been great for the area.
“It’s been a wonderful project for our community, for our community and for our city and brings in a lot of people to come and look at it and enjoy it,” Rich said.
This year’s Festival of Lights opens Sunday evening and will run through Wednesday night, Jan. 1.
This year’s show is open each night at 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday it is open until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights until 10 p.m. The price is $10 per carload.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.