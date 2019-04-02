The 2019 Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen competition will have one of its biggest fields Saturday night, when 15 teens compete for scholarship money and the right to go to the Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen competition in Seaside this summer.
This year’s competitors include Aisling McMullen, Jazmine Duncan, Olivia McCurdy, Kylee Haines, Selena Simons, Lily Brown and Aspen Graves all from Roseburg High School. Lena Larecy, Aliya Grizzard, Rylynn Mack are from Joseph Lane Middle School, Kerra Bielman of Umpqua Valley Christian, Aquela Hasty of Winston Middle School, Aubry Hill of Glide High School, Kaeli Meyer of Fremont Middle School, and Audrey Van Houten from Oakland, is home-schooled.
The contestants will compete for several scholarships including $1,500 for the winner. First runnner-up will get a $1,000 scholarship, second runner-up will get $500 and third runner-up will receive $200.
Another $1,000-plus in scholarships will be awarded for special categories such as Miss Congeniality, Community Service, Scholar Athlete, Tip Talent and Tip Interview.
The teen competition coincides with the Miss Douglas County competition and the winner advances to the Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen competition at the Seaside Convention Center June 23-30.
Admission for the Saturday night event at Jacoby Auditorium is $20 at the door.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.missdouglascounty.brownpapertickets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.