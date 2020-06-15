The Del Ray Cafe in Winchester is expected to open Tuesday after a fire in the restaurant Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were called to a reported commercial structure fire at the Del Rey Cafe in the Winchester District just before 2 p.m.
When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the roof vent of the structure.
The building was evacuated and crews found a grease fire on the underside of a cooktop. Emergency crews were able to quickly knock down the fire using a fire extinguisher.
After investigating the surrounding area, no extension of the fire was found.
Owners of the cafe said damage was held to a minimum and the business is expected to open for business as usual Tuesday morning.
The fire district responded with two fire engines and one command unit with five firefighters.
