The chance of fire has increased and public use restriction levels are now high for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, according to a press release from the Douglas Fire Protective Association.
This means that between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. people cannot use a non-industrial power saw; cut, grind, or weld metal; trim or mow dried, cured grass; or utilize power-driven machinery for non-industrial improvement or development on private property.
DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Roseburg District of the Bureau of Land Management is included in this declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires. Pope said the BLM has specific Fire Prevention Orders and other public use restrictions for its lands.
"Public use restrictions are measures put in place to reduce the risk of a wildfire igniting," the Umpqua National Forest website reads. "Restrictions can affect where you are allowed to smoke and use a generator, the types of roads you can travel on, and where – or even if - you are allowed to have a campfire."
Public lands within the Umpqua National Forest will remain on restrictions level 1, as they have been since July 22. This means campfires are restricted to fire rings and fireplaces constructed by the U.S. Forest Service in designates sites; smoking is restricted to enclosed vehicles, water crafts and areas of at least 3 feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable material; generators are restricted to designated sites; and motorized vehicles will need to stay on forest development roads, in designated parking areas, and on roads, trails and ATV areas identified as open to motorized travel.
Pope said the are no current changes to industrial fire precaution levels within the Douglas District. IFPL remains at level 2, which means that power saws (except at loading sites), feller-bunchers with rotary heads saws, cable yarding, blasting and welding, cutting or grinding metal may only take place between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.
The State Forester, or an authorized representative, may, in writing, approve a modification or waiver of these requirements.
The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.
For more information on fire restrictions, go to: www.dfpa.net.
Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review
