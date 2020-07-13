The Douglas Forest Protective Association has increased the fire danger to moderate within the Douglas District, due to warming and drying conditions. The Industrial Fire Precaution Level will remain at IFPL I.
Effective immediately, this level brings new restrictions between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to the DFPA.
During these hours, the DFPA prohibits cutting, trimming or mowing dried or cured grass. This does not include green lawns or commercial culture and harvest. It also prohibits cutting, grinding or welding metal for non industrial purposes, and the non-industrial use of power driven machinery not identified in the Public Use Restrictions.
All other Public Use Restrictions, available at www.dfpa.net, remain in effect and unchanged. The DFPA also has a 24 hour information line at 541-672-0379.
