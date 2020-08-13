The Douglas Forest Protective Association has increased its fire danger level to extreme, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
The increase in danger applies to all 1.6 million acres of lands protected by the agency in Douglas County, and includes additional restrictions. The Industrial Fire Precaution Level will remain at IFPL III.
The announcement comes as the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for much of Central Douglas County, with temperatures in Roseburg predicted to reach up to 104 degrees Saturday.
“That’s the big contributing factor,” said DFPA spokesman Kyle Reed in an interview Thursday. “When you combine the hot forecast with the state of our vegetation, then that’s really what decided it for us.”
Under extreme fire danger, the DFPA prohibits the non-industrial use of power saws, cutting, grinding or welding metals and cutting, mowing or trimming dead or dry grass. Mowing green lawns is still permitted. Power-driven machinery used for non-industrial work on private property must be approved by the DFPA’s Public Use Restrictions guide.
Additional restrictions still in place include no smoking in wildland areas except in designated sites, and no lighting any types of fires unless in approved places. Portable cooking stoves using liquid or bottled fuels are permitted.
Burning debris, even with burn barrels, and using fireworks is also prohibited.
Motor vehicles are only allowed on improved roads without flammable vegetation, except for agricultural purposes. Every vehicle on forest roads is required to carry an axe, a shovel and a gallon of water or a fire extinguisher over 2.5 pounds. All-terrain vehicles and motorcycles must carry a fire extinguisher of that size.
Electric fences must be listed by a nationally recognized test, or certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services.
On top of restrictions imposed by the Douglas Forest Protective Association, state laws also prohibit using exploding targets and tracer ammunition during a fire season.
“This weekend, probably more than any other weekend, is the most extreme chance we’ve seen not only for fires to start, but for large fires to occur,” Reed said.
For additional information about DFPA’s Public use Restrictions, go to www.dfpa.net or call the agency’s 24 hour information line at 541-672-0379.
