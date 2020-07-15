Firefighters from three departments responded to a blaze on the Interstate 5 median south of Roberts Mountain just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Strong winds quickly spread the blaze, which burned about 5 acres before firefighters had it out.
Kyle Reed, of the Douglas Forest Protective Association, said crews from the DFPA, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston Dillard Fire District responded and found two fires burning in the median near milepost 114.
Reed said the winds fanned the flames causing the two fires to merge together and quickly spread to the south through, what he referred to as, light and flashy fuels.
Reed said many motorists passing by the fire were traveling at high speeds and others were seen using their cell phones taking pictures or video of the blaze.
"Those actions put motorists and first responders at risk during an already hazardous situation," Reed said in a press release.
Reed said motorists should slow down, move over and focus on the road in a situation like that.
Firefighters remained on scene for about five hours mopping up hot spots and securing control lines.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the cause of the fire was vehicle-related.
