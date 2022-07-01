Douglas County Fire District No. 2 firefighter Tristan Guillen removes the door of a vehicle during an extraction demonstration for a group of local Cub Scouts at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Lt. Barry Smith holds out his turnout gear for a group of local Cub Scouts to get a closer look during an extraction demonstration at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
Cub Scout Austen Crawley, 9, checks out the remains of a vehicle after Douglas County Fire District No. 2 firefighters conducted an extraction demonstration at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Lt. Barry Smith speaks to a group of local Cub Scouts during an extraction demonstration at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 firefighter Tristan Guillen removes the door of a vehicle during an extraction demonstration for a group of local Cub Scouts at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Lt. Barry Smith speaks to a group of local Cub Scouts during an extraction demonstration at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Lt. Barry Smith holds out his turnout gear for a group of local Cub Scouts to get a closer look during an extraction demonstration at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 firefighters conduct an extraction demonstration for a group of local Cub Scouts at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 firefighters remove the roof of a car during an extraction demonstration for a group of local Cub Scouts at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Cub Scout Austen Crawley, 9, checks out the remains of a vehicle after Douglas County Fire District No. 2 firefighters conducted an extraction demonstration at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 firefighters conduct an extraction demonstration for a group of local Cub Scouts at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
A group of local Cub Scouts take a closer look after Douglas County Fire District No. 2 firefighters conducted an extraction demonstration at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Lt. Barry Smith speaks to a group of local Cub Scouts during an extraction demonstration at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 firefighters remove the roof of a car during an extraction demonstration for a group of local Cub Scouts at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.
A group of 28 kids sat watching from about 25 feet away as a crew of firefighters cut the roof off a busted up red Chevy hatchback, chanting “cut it, cut it, cut it.”
On Thursday, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 gave a vehicle extrication demonstration, on a car donate by Joe’s Towing, at Roseburg Rod and Gun Club to the kids at Cub Scout Camp. It coincided with their week of introductions to emergency services.
Not only a demonstration for the Cub Scouts, two recently hired firefighters who had been part of the student program were also able to use this experience as training, according to Lieutenant Barry Smith.
After setting up the hydraulic tools and putting on their own gear, the firefighters began to make loud, crunching cuts to the metal frame of the car.
“Wear your seat belts,” Lt. Smith said, while talking the kids through the process, explaining the tools used — such as cutters and spreaders — and answering questions.
During the extrication, a few firefighters worked to first remove the driver’s side door and then cut off the roof of the car. Though all the windows were rolled down, one of the firefighters used a tool to break a small back window to the delight of the children screaming “break the glass.”
“It was cool watching it crumple like a can,” 12-year-old Annie Wilson said.
Lt. Smith explained that the first step in an emergency situation would be to park the firetruck to block traffic in order to protect both the firefighters and the car in distress. Followed by stabilizing the car, laying a tarp over people in the vehicle to protect them from breaking glass and making access to talk to the people in the car. Then, they would begin cutting through the car, talking to the passengers inside the whole time to keep them calm.
Once the top of the car was torn off, a firefighter got in the front seat so they could demonstrate how someone with a back or neck injury would be removed from a car using a back board.
At the end of the demonstration, the cub scouts were invited to line up single file to get a closer look at the torn apart car — plus a tour of both the inside and outside of the fire truck.
“What I learned is to always keep a seat belt on,” Jethro Wasilewski, 8, said.
Cub Scout Camp teaches kids from first through fifth grade skills like first aid, friendship building and discipline, according to camp director Marla Windish.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.