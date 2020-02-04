With good fishing weather for most of the two days of the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby, more than 40 teams of two fishermen and a professional guide spent Friday and Saturday catching and releasing steelhead as a way to enhance the fisheries in the Umpqua River system.
Teams went out on North Umpqua, South Umpqua and the Main Umpqua rivers to see who could catch the most fish in the two-day event and to see who could get the largest fish in the derby.
The 28th year of the derby resulted in 207 steelhead caught and released by anglers under the watchful eye of professional guides, many from Douglas County but others from outside of the area.
A lot of the guides keep coming back every year to help keep the fisheries healthy in the Umpqua Basin.
Don Grieve of Glide has been guiding for 42 years and has participated in the derby for the past 20 years.
“It’s fun and I think it’s good. It just helps everything, I think,” Grieve said. “My strategy is to find a spot where there’s not a lot of people.”
That seemed to work. Even on Friday with the water at a high level, as Grieve’s boat landed five fish. A total of 100 were caught Friday by the fishermen and women in the derby. On Saturday, the water levels had dropped and the water had cleared considerably to make the fishing conditions better.
Mike Vaughan helped start the derby, and even though he now lives in Wyoming he still comes every year to guide a team in the event. He guided one of the Roseburg Forest Products teams.
“I just like anything where you can raise money to support the fishery, and it’s a fun event,” Vaughan said. “We actually had a double — we had two fish hooked at the same time in a little spot that I always like to fish and we ended up landing both of them. One was 30 inches long and both hatchery fish.”
Dave Loomis, a retired fish biologist who serves on the board of the derby, said the money goes to a lot of projects on the Umpqua that help fish.
“We’re really fortunate that not only are teams paying for the guides and of course the community participation in the auction, we’re raising the average $80-$100,000 a year that go directly into projects in the Umpqua Basin,” Loomis said. “It can be habitat restoration projects, the money has gone into outdoor education projects, so it’s a lot of opportunities.”
Many of the grants from the derby, Loomis said, are used as leverage for matching grants, so groups can sometimes turn the grant into many times more dollars for their projects. Loomis said the derby has funded 15 to 25 projects each year over its 27 years.
The overall winning team this year was Goshen Forest Products guided by Danny Bowers, which caught 24 steelhead in the two-day event. Second place was TerraFirma team guided by Joe Mello with 15 fish and the Modern Machinery team with guide Paul Hagen pulled in 13 for third place.
The largest fish caught was 33½ inches, reeled in by John Blodgett.
Out of the 207 fish caught, 43 were hatchery fish. However, Evan Leonetti of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the agency only releases hatchery fish in the South Umpqua River, where 31 of 68 that were caught were hatchery fish.
Final figures are not in yet, but the dinner and auction Friday night brought in $75,500 and when all the sponsorships, entry fees and other revenues are totaled, organizers expect close to $100,000 that will be available for fishery enhancement projects in the Umpqua Basin.
