Former Douglas County Sheriff Norm Neal passed away Wednesday after an extended illness at the age of 83.
Neal served two terms as sheriff from 1981 to 1989 and continued to be active in assisting the sheriff's office in search and rescue missions until just a couple of years ago.
Neal began his career in law enforcement with the Roseburg Police Department at age 21 and as a rural volunteer fire fighter. He was one of the first responders to the Roseburg Blast of 1959.
Neal became a deputy in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in 1963. His service in law enforcement and seardch and rescue spanned 52 years.
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said Neal was a respected and dedicated servant of the community.
"His service was one one of honor and substantial impact on the safety of our entire county," Hanlin said.
Hanlin came into the sheriff's office shortly after Neal retired. He said Neal was instrumental in establishing the local Douglas County Search and Rescue program.
Hanlin said Neal established the first real recognized volunteer program by putting together a group of people with four-wheel drives. He got a lot of youth involved and provided training and organization in the program.
"He was always available and wanting to help anytime there was a natural disaster or search and rescue mission to be carried out," Hanlin said. "He'll be greatly missed."
Neal was also the first sheriff in the county to successfully pass a public safety levy to fund the public safety services during the county's financial shortfalls in the 1980s.
A date for a celebration of life has not been set yet, but it is expected to be held later this spring when the weather improves.
