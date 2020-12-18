Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman has been re-elected for his fifth term as the president of the Association of O&C Counties.
The association unanimously re-elected its 2021 leaders at a virtual meeting Dec. 11.
“I am honored by my re-election and sincerely appreciate the continued support of the members of the AOCC, who trust me in leading this crucially important work,” Freeman said in a press release. “Together with my colleagues and the staff at AOCC, we will continue to work hard to secure solutions to manage our unique congressional designated lands.”
The association advocates for sustained yield management of federal timberlands in 18 western counties formerly owned by the Oregon & California Railroad. The lands were set aside in 1937 for sustainable harvests with revenues shared with the counties.
(3) comments
As I understand it, the Association of O&C Counties is an unincorporated association that essentially works in secret, with no responsibilities to the public, and utter fealty to the timber companies. And we taxpayers are paying the salaries of County Commissioners who serve the Association of O&C Counties. If you look at their website, they misrepresent the legal foundation for the O&C Counties' environmental responsibilities, and wholly over-emphasize harvest.
So, if you were to design an avatar of this association, it would be Tim Freeman.
Huge waste of our county's resources!
At least he can't run to Washington, DC so he can't spend any of our financial resources. I suggested video conferencing after his last visit and the huge expense that he incurred at our expense. He never did disclose all of the information.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.