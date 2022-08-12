Cowboy hats, American flags and Yee Yee apparel filled the stands during the Granger Smith concert Thursday at the Douglas County Fair.
Country fans of Oregon welcomed Smith to the stage with chants of “yee yee,” an ode to the phrase he created and turned into a lifestyle brand.
“What does ‘yee yee’ mean?,” Smith asked the crowd. “Well, it means live life to the fullest.”
And that’s what the crowd did at the Cascade Community Credit Union amphitheater stage Thursday night.
Smith is a country singer from Texas whose songs are filled with themes of truck driving, beer drinking and praising American freedom.
“What I want you to know me as; is a simple man saved by Jesus Christ,” Smith said.
Religion is another major theme in Smith’s music.
In a crowd of hundreds, Marlee Graf stood with a group for her sister, Shantel Liles’ bachelorette party.
“He's just real. He's honest about what he says in his music,” Graf said, excited to see Smith for the first time, although she has been a fan for years.
Throughout the show, Smith engaged the crowd and slipped Oregon shoutouts into his songs. At one point, he taught audience members how to do the “yee yee” sign with their hands — make a ‘y’ shape with your left hand and an ‘e’ shape with your right hand and cross them over each other, making sure to scream “yee yee” as you throw up the signs.
About an hour in to the set, Smith sang his song “Don’t Tread on Me” as the audience sang along to lyrics such as “second amendment’s second only to the bible."
At the end of the set, Smith went backstage, only to emerge minutes later as his alter ego, Earl Dribbles Jr.
It’s easy to think that Dribbles Jr. is making a mockery of country music, with his exaggerated lip full of dip and songs about what it means to be a “country boy.”
Dressed in his signature outfit — dark overalls with one strap unbuttoned over a white t-shirt — Dribbles Jr. created the phrase “yee yee.”
Dribbles Jr. lead the crowd in a call and response — when he sang “it’s an Oregon celebration,” the crowd responded with “we are a yee yee nation.”
With a guest appearance from Dribbles Jr. following over an hour of music from Smith, the crowd left the amphitheater Thursday night smiling and laughing.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
Religious scholars have long recognized that nothing pleases Jesus more than packing a gun, drinking beer and driving a pickup truck—preferably all at the same time. It’s referred to as, “Our Lord’s Trifecta.”
