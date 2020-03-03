The Coquille Indian Tribe of North Bend has awarded more than $20,000 in grants to five Douglas County organizations.
The grants are from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund for programs addressing poverty, health and other community needs.
Aviva Health, based in Roseburg, will receive $5,000 to expand its denture program.
The Conference of St. Vincent de Paul in Myrtle Creek also received $5,000 for its “Feeding and Clothing Our Future” program for children in rural southern Douglas County.
The Friendly Kitchen Meals-on-Wheels program in Roseburg will also receive $5,000 for its “Frozen Fridays” weekend meal program.
The Umpqua United Soccer Club was awarded $1,500 for its “Empowering Girls Through Soccer” program.
The Reedsport Rotary Foundation will receive $4,000 for its renovation of Reedsport’s Henderson Park playground.
The tribe announced its 2020 grants this week, distributing money to 71 community groups in five Oregon counties. This year’s grants total $366,126. Since 2001, the fund has distributed nearly $6.8 million.
Douglas County is one of the five counties that are congressionally designated as part of the Coquille Tribe’s service area, because a substantial number of tribal members live in the area.
The tribe’s Community Fund solicits applications each September and distributes grants each February. The fund is supported by revenue from the tribe’s Mill Casino Hotel and RV Park on Coos Bay.
For information on the tribal fund go to coquilletribe.org and click the “Community” tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.