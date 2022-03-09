Winners of the 2021 Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen competition crown the winners of this year's event. Miss Umpqua Valley Outstanding Teen 2021 Lena Larecy, back left, crowns Lily Brown, Miss Umpqua Valley Outstanding Teen 2022, while Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen 2022 Emma Hargraves, lower right, is crowned by Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen 2021 Audrey VanHouten.
Roseburg High School student Marin Gray and Santa Fe College student Emily Redling won the crowns Sunday at the 2022 Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program.
Gray, 17, was crowned Miss Douglas County, while Redling, 20, was crowned Miss Umpqua Valley.
Also taking home crowns Sunday were Roseburg High School student Emma Hargraves, 17, who was crowned Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen 2022, and RHS student Lily Brown, 18, who won the title of Miss Umpqua Valley Outstanding Teen 2022.
In addition to the overall title, Gray took home the top award in the talent competition for dancing a ballet with a fan veil. She also won the interview, excellence in talent, build your own scholarship and community service awards. She was named Miss Congeniality.
Altogether, Gray earned $4,675 in cash and in-kind scholarships. She plans to spend the next year promoting Hope Totes, which gives children sent to foster or shelter care totes rather than trash bags to hold their belongings.
Redling earned $3,225 in cash and in-kind scholarships, and plans to promote Express Your Health, which delivers free meals to people in need.
In addition to winning her crown, Hargraves won the interview, people’s choice, service above self, build your own scholarship and mentor at heart awards, along with earning $4,438. She'll be promoting awareness of the need for more foster homes in Douglas County during her year of service.
Brown won the talent award for her performance of a lyrical dance. She also won a community service award and earned $1,425. She will promote #saferschools during her year of service.
First runner up in the Miss Douglas County competition Sunday was Amanda Kelley, who also won the director's award, heart of gold and mentor at heart awards.
First runner up in the teen competition was home-school student Cianna Haines. Hailey Gordon of Oakland High School was awarded second runner up in the teen competition, in addition to winning rising star, heart of gold and Miss Congeniality.
The four newly crowned titleholders will compete in the Miss Oregon and Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen in Seaside this June.
