Green was named the No. 1 most affordable location in Oregon to live in by SmartAsset in its 2019 Most Affordable Places in America study.
The study ranks all cities within a given state on overall affordability based on closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners’ insurance and mortgage rates, said AJ Smith, vice president for financial education at SmartAsset.
Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress said in an email, “The recent study which found the area of Green, which is considered an urban unincorporated area adjacent to Roseburg in rural Douglas County, as the most affordable place to live in Oregon reaffirms our commitment in continuing to promote Douglas County a great place to live, work and play.”
Green has a population of 7,895 according to Liveability.com. Green’s median annual income is $44,643 and its property taxes sit at an average of $1,200, according to the study. The runner up, Baker City, has a median income of $42,000 and its property taxes are around $1,500.
“We release these studies to get people thinking and talking about their finances,” Smith said in an email. “While the results of the study might not apply to everyone in these top 10 cities in Oregon, it can help them contextualize things like how much of their income they are committing to housing expenses.”
SmartAsset has data for affordability in Oregon from 2015. Green was among the top 10 since 2016 and even ranked third on the most affordable list in 2018 before taking the top ranking in 2019.
“One factor that helped Green rise from third to first was its median income rising from $41,021 in the 2018 study to $44,643 in the 2019 edition,” Smith said. “Other top locations like Milton-Freewater, Umatilla and Altamont saw incomes decline in that span, which significantly impacts the affordability calculation.”
Kress said Green is seeing growth in its housing market and business development and is a great place to live.
“The area has pleasant year-around climate with lush vegetation, abundant rural farmland, access to an ever-growing number of local goods and services, and a close proximity to many wonderful outdoor activities; like fishing, hunting, hiking and camping,” Kress said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.