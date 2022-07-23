Amber Coleman is one of the original residents of Hastings Village, a camp in Sutherlin created by the city for houseless people.
“For people to say that homeless people are just addicts and fuckups and whatnot — no, we're just houseless,” Coleman said. “If you don't have a house, then how are you supposed to even work on the financial part?”
The people living in the village, 30 people at the moment, elected their own council of five members who have positions, such as spokesperson and peacekeeper, who create expectations for the people living in the village.
“We've worked with each other as a rule. There's a few that bump heads, but every family does,” Karl Kiesz, a resident and the elected laborer on the council, said.
Last fall, right before Thanksgiving, the city of Sutherlin allocated land to send houseless people to. The camp, right off of Hastings, hence the name, has a registered address. Having an address, Umpqua Health is able to coordinate with mental health and substance abuse care providers to help offer transportation services to members of the camp.
But having an address is impactful in more ways than one — it has offered a pathway to a job for some.
Kenneth Hamilton, a Hastings Village resident since day one, got a job about a month ago with Northwest Quality Cleaning. He was able to get the job because he finally had an address to put down on the application form.
Every Friday afternoon, HIV Alliance and Adapt spend a few hours at Hastings Village providing services to the residents. Wayne Ellsworth, president of Umpqua Heart, brings a shower and laundry station over in partnership with Adapt. There, residents are able to take a free shower and run a free load of laundry weekly. HIV Alliance provides HIV, hepatitis C and syphilis testing, along with other hygiene needs.
Some residents The News-Review interviewed feel that Hastings Village has gotten too crowded. Originally the village consisted of under a dozen people and now 30 call the camp home. While some people have made transitions out for various reasons, Umpqua Heart is working to further this transition process for residents.
They have a three-part housing plan with an overall goal “to go from being unsheltered to owning their own home,” Ellsworth said.
The first part of the plan is replacing the tents with industrial style, carport canopies with two people per carport. Currently, there are a mix of tents and carports in the village.
The next step, is adding micro-shelters: eight-by-ten-foot shelters with a window, a door, a 200-watt solar power system and a heating system. This weekend, two of the original members of the village, including Coleman, will each move in to a micro-shelter being brought to the village.
“We have two of the original members that will be living in them and we're going to be looking to transition them out in the next three months,” Ellsworth said. The goal is to transition them to ownership or another form of more permanent housing.
The third step in the goal for house ownership is to build tiny homes for residents to transition into.
The camp is currently working off of a grant provided by the Greater Douglas County United Way, managed by Umpqua Heart. That is where the funds for the carports and the micro-shelters come from.
For some in Hastings Village, they have worked to make it home, and prove to the surrounding city that they are a part of the community as well.
“There's a few of us that get out there with our own weed eaters and stuff to clean up the city, to just show ‘hey, we do have pride in our place,’” Kiesz said while busily sanding his newly whittled walking stick.
Although not all community reaction to the camp has been positive, members of the community outside of nonprofits have also stepped up to help. The neighbor across the street from Hastings Village has been providing electricity for residents to charge their electronics and water since the site currently has no running water.
One of the biggest needs for the village is access to electricity and running water, according to Coleman and other village residents.
Though the camp still has more needs and is in a bit of a transitional period with new programs, Umpqua Heart is proud of the work they are doing and many residents expressed appreciation for what the village has provided for them.
“Our overall goal is to kind of turn this into more of a regional, countywide program,” said Sutherlin Mayor Michelle Sumner.
