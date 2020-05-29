The weather in Southern Oregon has heated up this week with some temperatures in the 80s, even reaching to the 90s on Thursday in the Umpqua Valley. But forecasters with the National Weather Service in Medford say there will be a big change by tonight and Saturday.
High temperatures in Roseburg of 82 on Tuesday, 86 on Wednesday and 91 on Thursday were not close to records, according to figures from the National Weather Service in Medford.
Wednesday's high was 13 degrees short of the all-time record of 99 recorded in 1983. Thursday's high fell eight degrees short of the all-time record 99, also in 1983.
Friday night, the big change is expected to occur when a storm moves into the area from the south with much cooler temperatures.
Saturday's high is predicted to be near 60, a drastic drop from today's high of near 90 degrees. And there could be heavy rain at time and some possible thunderstorms as the front moves through the area.
"(Friday night) marks the start of some rain activities all the way through Saturday and some areas on Sunday, but mostly in the higher terrain on Sunday, and then it kind of wraps up after that," meteorologist Miles Bliss of the National Weather Service in Medford, said.
Bliss said there could be a significant amount of rain with the storm, and if that rain develops it would be a big shot in the arm for local reservoirs and the summer water supply.
"It'll make it's way up through Central California into our area," Bliss said. "There could be as much as 1.1 inches of rain in the storm."
Bliss said the dry weather is predicted to be back for June. The Weather Service's current prediction is for the month to be warmer than normal temperatures and less than normal rainfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.