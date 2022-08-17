Douglas County Search and Rescue teams navigated difficult terrain, downed trees, hazards and darkness during their 19-hour rescue operation on Monday and Tuesday to save two hikers in the Boulder Creek Wilderness area of the Umpqua National Forest.
IDLEYLD PARK — Two hikers were rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue in the Umpqua National Forest early Tuesday morning after activating an SOS notification.
The 19-hour rescue operation started Monday shortly after noon, when emergency dispatchers received information from the SPOT Monitoring service that two hikers had pressed an SOS alarm indicating they needed emergent assistance.
The coordinates indicated the hikers were roughly in the middle of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Due to the terrain and the location where the hikers were located, it took searchers until 7:30 p.m. to reach Scarlet Kelley, 27, and Kita Hastings, 22, both of Roseburg. The hikers were slightly dehydrated and underprepared for the conditions, but otherwise stable, according to the release.
Douglas County Search and Rescue would like to remind the public that your safety is their c…
The rescuers provided the hikers with food, water and clothing before beginning to lead them out to a trail where horseback teams were standing by. Horses were positioned as closely to the hikers as possible, due to the efforts of recent volunteer work to clear a trail system in the wilderness area.
It took approximately 7 1/2 hours for the rescue teams to reach the waiting horses, due to terrain and darkness. Once at the horses, the hikers were led out by searchers on horseback arriving to safety around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
"The volunteers of Douglas County Search and Rescue and our partner agencies work and train hard for these types of missions and their efforts show," Lt. Brad O'Dell, the spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said. "I couldn't be prouder of this team."
Douglas County Search and Rescue was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police's Fish & Game Division, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, the Oregon State SAR coordinator and the SPOT Device Response Center.
