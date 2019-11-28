Recurring Events
35th Annual Holiday Food & Gift Program — Boy Scout Troop #112 is coordinating its annual community-wide holiday food and gift basket program in the North Umpqua area. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at Colliding Rivers Drive-In, 19132 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide; the Glide Fire Department, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway; and all Glide schools. A “Community Gift Tree” will be located in Colliding Rivers Drive-In beginning Nov. 22. Take a tag describing a child or senior, and bring back an unwrapped gift by Dec. 11. Cash donations are welcome and can be mailed to Boy Scout Troop 112, 738 Echo Dr., Roseburg 97470. 541-677-0521.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights & Holiday Village — See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. $10 per car. Visit the holiday village including Santa and enjoy some warm hot chocolate, model train set, holiday goodies and more. Runs daily through Jan. 1. The Holiday Village will be open nightly through Dec. 24. Sun.-Thurs. from 5:30-9 p.m., and 5:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
November
Friday, Nov. 29
9th Annual Elkton Art & Wine Weekend — Hours and locations vary. Held Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. Local artists and wineries open their studios and tasting rooms. Additional craft and artisan booths will be on site at Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38, and the Elkton Lodge Hall, 247 1st St. Pick up an event passport and visit five or more locations to be entered for a chance to win a gift basket. www.bit.ly/36IQOb2.
Riversdale Grange Christmas Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riversdale Grange Hall, 4856 NW Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. One of a kind and handmade items. Lunch available. Admission is free. 541-673-8489.
Holiday Open House — Noon to 5 p.m., Freed Estate Winery, 430 Hooten Road, Winston. Original local art for sale, wine tasting and snacks. 541-236-4993.
Black Friday Mead Release Party and Open House — 3-5 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Try newest releases with complimentary pairings. Performances by Erik Schnautz. 505-310-1525.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Riversdale Grange Christmas Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riversdale Grange Hall, 4856 NW Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. One of a kind and handmade items. Lunch available. Admission is free. 541-673-8489.
Holiday Open House — Noon to 5 p.m., Freed Estate Winery, 430 Hooten Road, Winston. Original local art for sale, wine tasting and snacks. 541-236-4993.
Roseburg Tree Lighting — 5-6:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Performance by local kids groups, special appearance from Santa.
December
Sunday, Dec. 1
Holiday Open House — Noon to 5 p.m., Freed Estate Winery, 430 Hooten Road, Winston. Original local art for sale, wine tasting and snacks. 541-236-4993.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Pancakes, Pins & Pajama Party with Santa — 6-8 p.m., TenDown Bowling & Entertainment, 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Admission $15 and a new stuffed animal for Douglas C.A.R.E.S. Includes bowling, pancake breakfast for dinner, pictures with St. Nick and more. www.bit.ly/34KNx9f. 541-672-3601.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Silver Bell Luncheon — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Resort Casino Convention Center, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. Silent and live Auctions, buffet style lunch. Tickets $50. Entertainment by The Brothers Reed. www.mercygiving.org/festival-new
Friday, Dec. 6
Festival of Trees Senior Day — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seven Feathers Resort Casino Convention Center, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. Free. Features multiple information stations and a tour of the decorated trees. www.mercygiving.org/festival-new
Glenbrook Country Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Historic Masonic Hall, 143 W. Fifth St., Riddle. Features handmade and re-purposed country and Christmas crafts plus vintage collectibles. Cakes, pies and cookies jams, pickles, candies and other food items will be also sold. 541-863-4763.
Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Douglas County Fairgroungs, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. $1 off with canned food donation. Free admission 5-8 p.m. Over 250 crafter booths and pictures with Santa. www.co.douglas.or.us/dcfair/christmas.
Christmas Concerts — Noon, First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Soup and sandwich lunch for $5, followed by a concert and carol sing. Artists to be announced. www.fumcroseburg.org. 541-672-1629.
Holiday Bazaar — 4-8 p.m., Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave, Reedsport. Handcrafted, homemade, art and crafts, food, raffles, collectables and gifts.
Bethlehem Boulevard Live Nativity — 7-8:30 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 563 NE Channon Ave., Roseburg. Visit the census taker, village well, Jewish home, synagogue, market place, potter’s shop, shepherds and their sheep and the inn where Jesus was born. Tours offered every 15 minutes. 541-672-5604.
Christmas for Kids Douglas County Shopping Event — 9 p.m., Walmart, 2125 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Community volunteers spend donated money for kids in our community. www.christmasforkidsofdouglascounty.org.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Glenbrook Country Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historic Masonic Hall, 143 W. Fifth St., Riddle. Features handmade and re-purposed country and Christmas crafts plus vintage collectibles. Cakes, pies and cookies jams, pickles, candies and other food items will be also sold. 541-863-4763.
Wreath Workshop — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38 W., Elkton. Two different session. $20 fee, includes materials for one wreath. Children under 12 $5 admission with paying adult. Additional wreaths $5 each. Bring gloves and pruners. Refreshments provided. RSVP strongly suggested. 541-584-2692.
Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Douglas County Fairgroungs, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. $1 off with canned food donation. Over 250 crafter booths and pictures with Santa. www.co.douglas.or.us/dcfair/christmas.
Glide Christmas Fair — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. Free admission. Variety of crafters, vendors and local fundraisers. Free photo with Santa, children’s activities. Canned Food Drive for Glide Helping Hands; for each can of food donated, you will receive 1 door prize raffle ticket. www.bit.ly/2CBTM3h.
Holiday Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave, Reedsport. Handcrafted, homemade, art and crafts, food, raffles, collectables and gifts.
Pet Photo with Father Christmas — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., For The Love Of Paws, Inc., 725 SE Mosher Ave., Roseburg. $10 per photo. www.roseburgfortheloveofpaws.org. 541-677-6070.
Free Pictures with Santa — Noon-4 p.m., Associated Buyers, 443 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Chance to win a $300 shopping spree. 541-673-0123.
Pet Photos with Santa — 1-4 p.m., Roseburg Petco, 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. $9.95 for digital image via email from Petco received the same day. www.bit.ly/33Tup8M.
Grand Illumination and Street Fair — 4-7 p.m., downtown Myrtle Creek. Enjoy vendors, food and live music festivities. Watch the city’s Christmas tree come to life on Main Street at 6 p.m. www.bit.ly/2NK49Zb
Bethlehem Boulevard Live Nativity — 5-6:30 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 563 NE Channon Ave., Roseburg. Visit the census taker, village well, Jewish home, synagogue, market place, potter’s shop, shepherds and their sheep and the Inn where Jesus was born. Tours offered every 15 minutes. 541-672-5604.
Winston Parade and Tree Lighting — Parade begins at 5:30, tree lighting at 6 p.m., Civic Wayside Park, 201 NE Douglas Blvd., Winston. Santa Claus, caroling, free refreshments and more.
26th Annual Festival of Trees Gala Dinner and Auction — doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner beings at 6:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Resort Casino Convention Center, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. Tickets $150 per person. Stroll through the variety of Christmas trees to see the selection of live and silent auction items, including trees and jewelry. www.mercygiving.org/festival-new
Oakland Christmas Tree Lighting — 6-8 p.m., corner of Locust and Second St., Oakland. Arrive early to hear the Oakland High School band perform prior to tree lighting, sing carols with the Oakland Singers, see Santa arrive on the fire truck and visit with him at Triple Oak Wine Vault following tree lighting. www.bit.ly/2K4jDoo.
Drain Tree Lighting — 7 p.m., corner across the street from Exclusively Bridal, 101 E. B Ave., Drain. Santa arrives in a firetruck and then greets the kids with candy canes. Hot chocolate/cider/cookies served by his elves. Enjoy lovely music from local school choir. Presents for the kids. Free. www./bit.ly/2NN39n3.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Christmas for Kids Douglas County Bagging Event — 9 a.m. Help bag all the presents bought for local kids. Beverages and food provided. www.christmasforkidsofdouglascounty.org
Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgroungs, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. $1 off with canned food donation. Over 280 crafter booths and pictures with Santa. www.co.douglas.or.us/dcfair/christmas
Glide Christmas Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. Free admission, variety of crafters/vendors and local fundraisers, free photos with Santa and more. For each can of food donated for Glide Helping Hands, you will receive 1 door prize raffle ticket! Hot dog fundraiser to benefit local Senior Meals program. 541-430-8792.
Festival of Trees Healthy Family’s Christmas Vacation — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Seven Feathers Resort Casino Convention Center, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. Features entertainment, Santa Claus, arts and crafts, face painting and tour of the decorated trees. $2.50 per person/$5 per family or free with the donation of a new pair of children’s socks (per person). www.mercygiving.org/festival-new
Sutherlin Christmas Tree Lighting — 4:45-6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. Tree lighting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, carolers and refreshments. 541-459-3280. www.bit.ly/2QcfyCD.
Bethlehem Boulevard Live Nativity — 5-6:30 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 563 NE Channon Ave., Roseburg. Visit the census taker, village well, Jewish home, synagogue, market place, potter’s shop, shepherds and their sheep and the Inn where Jesus was born. Tours offered every 15 minutes. 541-672-5604.
Live Nativity — 6-8 p.m., Drain Church of Christ, 401 Second St. Eight scenes depicting the events leading up to the birth of Christ, the nativity, wise men and more. www.bit.ly/2pnrVAM.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Homemade Holiday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Work from over 30 local artists will be available for purchase. The shop is an extended gift gallery of work from local artists, featuring jewelry, toys, glasswork, woodwork, pottery, scarves and more. 541-672-2532.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Christmas Nativity Displays — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free admission. Includes music by Jeremy Threlfall. www.RoseburgSeniorCenter.org.
Homemade Holiday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Work from over 30 local artists will be available for purchase. The shop is an extended gift gallery of work from local artists, featuring jewelry, toys, glasswork, woodwork, pottery, scarves and more. www.uvarts.com/handmadeholiday. 541-672-2532.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Christmas Nativity Displays — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free admission. Includes music by Jeremy Threlfall. www.RoseburgSeniorCenter.org.
Homemade Holiday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Work from over 30 local artists will be available for purchase. The shop is an extended gift gallery of work from local artists, featuring jewelry, toys, glasswork, woodwork, pottery, scarves and more. Special Ladies Shopping Night from 5-8:30 p.m., includes food and wine. www.uvarts.com/handmadeholiday. 541-672-2532.
Friday, Dec. 13
Christmas Nativity Displays — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free admission. Includes music by Jeremy Threlfall. All you can eat lunch available noon to 1 p.m. www.RoseburgSeniorCenter.org.
Homemade Holiday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Work from over 30 local artists will be available for purchase. The shop is an extended gift gallery of work from local artists, featuring jewelry, toys, glasswork, woodwork, pottery, scarves and more. www.uvarts.com/handmadeholiday. 541-672-2532.
Timber Town Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rotary Events Center, 123 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Holiday Crafts and home-made items, music and festivities.
Christmas Concerts — Noon, First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Soup and sandwich lunch for $5, followed by a concert and carol sing. Artists to be announced. www.fumcroseburg.org. 541-672-1629.
Elephant Elves — Noon-3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Elephant artists painting wooden ornaments for guests, interact with the elephants, take an “elphie,” visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. www.bit.ly/2K5eXPb. 541-679-6761.
Wildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $4 admission per person with the donation of non-perishable food. Build a gingerbread man, enjoy a festive storybook ride, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. www.bit.ly/33yRduo. 541-679-6761.
Toys for Tots — 6 p.m., Callahan Village Assisted Living, 1801 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Join the Local Firefighters Union 1110 for a festive evening to benefit Toys for Tots of Douglas County. $10 admission includes dinner and entertainment. RSVP by Dec. 6. 541-673-4500.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Breakfast with Santa and Cheetahs — 8:30-10 a.m. and 9:30-11 a.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $11.95 – $14.95 per person. All your favorite breakfast items and classic family photos with Santa and Wildlife Safari ambassador cheetahs. www.bit.ly/2NtiSHC. 541-679-6761.
Holiday Craft Making Class — 10-11:30 a.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enjoy some gift shopping, hot cider and a holiday craft making class with Victoria Carnate. $8 per person. www.uvarts.com. 541-672-2532.
Homemade Holiday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Work from over 30 local artists will be available for purchase. The shop is an extended gift gallery of work from local artists, featuring jewelry, toys, glasswork, woodwork, pottery, scarves and more. www.uvarts.com/handmadeholiday. 541-672-2532.
Rudolph Run — 15th annual Cascade Community Credit Union Rudolph Run, presented by Bay Cities Ambulance, will start at 9 a.m., with the event beginning at 10. Unwrapped toys will be collected by donation at sponsoring businesses all throughout the county for local families in need. The motorcycle ride will include riders from around Oregon coming together at Cascade Community Credit Union on Harvard Avenue in Roseburg to help load the donated items and deliver them to the Douglas County Human Services office. Information and drop-off locations, 541-672-6641.
Timber Town Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rotary Events Center, 123 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Holiday Crafts and home-made items, music and festivities.
Sutherlin’s Christmas Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sutherlin Community Building, 150 S. Willamette St. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Yuletide Carolers, Chuck the Magician, games with prizes, face painting and kids Christmas crafts. Bring non-perishable food donation for extra vote in the Branches of Love Tree Decorating Contest. 541-637-8505.
Elephant Elves — Noon-3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Ticket prices range. Elephant artists painting wooden ornaments for guests, interact with the elephants, take an “elphie”, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. www.bit.ly/2K5eXPb. 541-679-6761.
Holiday Craft Making Class — Noon to 1:30 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enjoy some gift shopping, hot cider and a holiday craft making class with Victoria Carnate. $8 per person. www.uvarts.com. 541-672-2532.
Pet Photos with Santa — 1-4 p.m., Roseburg Petco, 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. $9.95 for digital image via email from Petco received the same day. www.bit.ly/33Tup8M.
Timber Truckers Light Parade — 5-9 p.m., the parade starts on Main Street in Riddle and travels along Old Highway 99 to Main Street in Myrtle Creek where all entries will be judged. Free. 541-863-3037.
Wildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $4 admission per person with the donation of non-perishable food. Build a gingerbread man, enjoy a festive storybook ride, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. www.bit.ly/33yRduo. 541-679-6761.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Breakfast with Santa and Cheetahs — 8:30-10 a.m. and 9:30-11 a.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $11.95 – $14.95 per person. All your favorite breakfast items and classic family photos with Santa and Wildlife Safari ambassador cheetahs. www.bit.ly/2NtiSHC. 541-679-6761.
Elephant Elves — Noon-3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Ticket prices range. Elephant artists painting wooden ornaments for guests, interact with the elephants, take an “elphie”, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. www.bit.ly/2K5eXPb. 541-679-6761.
Pet Photos with Santa — 1-4 p.m., Roseburg Petco, 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. $9.95 for digital image sent via email from Petco received the same day. www.bit.ly/33Tup8M.
Wildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $4 admission per person with the donation of non-perishable food. Build a gingerbread man, enjoy a festive storybook ride, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. www.bit.ly/33yRduo. 541-679-6761.
Monday, Dec. 16
South County Community Choir Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Tri City Baptist Church, 158 SE Crest Drive, Myrtle Creek. Admission free, donations appreciated. 25 member volunteer choral group to perform selections from comedy to gospel.
The Emerald City Jazz Kings: A Holly Jolly Christmas — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $15-$30. Festive show featuring all of your favorite Christmas standards, as well as some new surprises. www.bit.ly/2PW8VEm.
Friday, Dec. 20
Timber Town Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rotary Events Center, 123 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Holiday Crafts and home-made items, music and festivities.
Christmas Concerts — Noon, First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Soup and sandwich lunch for $5, followed by a concert and carol sing. Artists to be announced. www.fumcroseburg.org. 541-672-1629.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Drain Christmas Parade — 10 a.m., Line up at Applegate at 8 a.m., judging at 9:30 a.m. Parade weaves from Applegate through South Cedar to A Street. www.bit.ly/2pfl8ZI.
Timber Town Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rotary Events Center, 123 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Holiday Crafts and home-made items, music and festivities.
Glendale Tree Lighting — 5:30 p.m., Morningstar Coffee, 140 Molly St., Glendale. Parade to bring Santa to town at 6 p.m. Includes live entertainment, cookies and cocoa.
Snow Ball — 7-10 p.m., 205 W. A Ave., Drain. Don your masquerade mask and dance the night away. Live music, treats for sale, family friendly. $5 per person. www.bit.ly/2Kk3oUf.
Timber Town Toy Land Electric Light Parade — 7-10 p.m. Parade will head South on Taylor Road to Comstock, North to Central and East to the Central Park in Sutherlin. A fun holiday parade with floats, classic cars and log trucks decorated with thousands of lights.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Visit Santa’s Reindeer — 2-6 p.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch, 782 NE Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. See live reindeer, enjoy reindeer snacks and hot cocoa and write a letter to Santa. www.bit.ly/34Gs6Gg. 541-957-0741.
Schedule is subject to change.
