A Roseburg man, who was driving his pickup when he allegedly crashed into a tree, killing his wife, has been indicted by a Douglas County grand jury.
Dana Todd Hallen, 57, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol in the death of 48-year-old Cynthia Lynn Hallen in the crash that occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. on June 22 near the intersection of Melqua Road and Youngs Lane northwest of Roseburg.
Both had to be pulled from the wreck. Dana Hallen was injured in the crash but survived. Cynthia Hallen died at the scene.
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office determined that the 2010 Toyota Tacoma that Dana Hallen was driving left the roadway and struck a tree at a high rate of speed.
Dana Hallen was transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield for treatment.
Second-degree manslaughter is a Class B felony while driving under the influence of alcohol is a Class A misdemeanor.
