Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a five-part series on the radio stations owned by Brooke Communications.
Tory Rose and Christian “Grubes” Gruber try not to take themselves too seriously.
The two are the hosts of i101’s “Afternoons with Tory and the Grubes,” a show from 3-7 p.m. on Roseburg’s most popular contemporary hits radio station.
Outside in Stewart Park early Friday afternoon, on Rose’s birthday, the two began exchanging playful punches after identifying certain cars — and the ever-growing list of vehicles they searched for made the “conflict” almost non-stop.
“We got the Prius, we have bikes,” Tory Rose said, listing the vehicles that the two keep an eye out for. “Cop bops, we do Plane Pain, Hummer Bummer, Cooper Booper, Slug Bug, Cruiser Bruiser …”
“And if those are convertibles,” Gruber added, “You get a double punch.”
“We have a bunch of them,” Rose said. “Which makes just driving hilarious.”
Rose and Christian first met in 2017 when Rose, then a morning host for Best Country 103, was doing a bit for the morning show — the “Bird Box Challenge,” a viral internet trend in 2017 that challenged participants to walk around their homes or workspaces blindfolded.
“I came around the corner and she was walking blindfolded, didn’t know I was there,” Gruber said. “I was just like, ‘What is this? Who is this?’ Instantly, I knew she was fun.”
The two quickly became friends, and two months ago, Gruber — who, at the time, hosted the afternoon show alone on i101 — decided to bring Rose onto the program as a second host.
“When you’re a solo show it’s hard to be entertaining,” Gruber said. “You’re basically just playing music and introducing the weather. And that’s boring. So bringing Tori on because we’ve already been friends for so many years, I knew the dynamic that she and I have together, the way we laugh over dumb things. People want to laugh at dumb things.”
“We’re the funniest people we know,” Rose added. “And I think because of that, other people enjoy the show. Our dynamic and chemistry that we have because we’re best friends definitely carries us through the show.”
Rose, a 24-year-old born and raised in Oakland, was first introduced to radio when she, a country and rock musician playing gigs and benefit concerts around the county, was interviewed on radio stations to help promote her shows. Although she works full-time on the afternoon show and as the promotions director for Brooke Communications, she still performs in local bars and venues across Douglas County.
“Grubes,” who grew up in Placerville, California, got his start in radio DJ’ing for friend’s parties and weddings, using his mother’s home theater speakers and boxes of CDs to play music for party-goers.
After moving to Douglas County in 2012, he started working for Brooke Communications and ran the Jelli 101 station, a computerized station that used a mobile app to allow listeners to request songs from their cell phones that would be played over the station.
Jelli went out of business in 2014, leading to i101 being created in its wake. Gruber then started working as a host on the station’s morning show, “The Morning Brew."
Through their entire careers, however, Gruber and Rose have never enjoyed their work as much as they do now — and now their friendship extends beyond the radio station.
As of April this year, the two are roommates, and they say that their dynamic — which includes a fair share of playful back-and-forth bullying — is the same on-air as it is in person.
“If we’re eating dinner at a restaurant, you’re going to get the same conversation, the same jokes, the same stupidness, the same laughs,” Gruber said.
“It’s very authentic,” Rose added. “What you hear is what you’d get any time of day.”
The two have no plans of stopping their show anytime soon — and why would they? For listeners, the pair is entertaining, funny and lighthearted. For “Grubes” and Rose, it’s a dream job, the best part of their workday, a time when they feel like they can truly be themselves.
“I get to be with my best friend, every single day,” Gruber said. “No matter how busy you might be, whatever is going on, cruddy, good or bad, I know that for a couple of hours a day, I’m going to sit down next to my best friend … We just know for that couple of hours, we’re going to have the best couple hours of our day.”
