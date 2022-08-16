The 2022 Douglas County Fair is officially over, though planning for next year has already begun, according to Dan Hults, Douglas County Fairground’s director. This year brought a number of changes, namely a new carnival ride provider and, of course, new names in entertainment.
This year, around 41,000 people attended, which is 8,000 more than last year, according to Hults.
“I think it was very successful,” Hults said about the fair. “Everybody thought last year would be the good year ... with everyone wanting to get out after COVID-19 ... but this year seems to be the best one for us.”
Partnering with Rainier Amusements to provide carnival rides this year was a change, as the previous provider had been with Douglas County Fair for four years, according to Hults. They chose to partner with Rainier this year because they are the providers for the Oregon State Fair and have a good reputation, Hults added.
Rainier Amusements brought the Super Slide back to the fair after years without it, and it was the most popular ride, according to Hults. He added that the entertainment drew crowds as well, with the Granger Smith concert on Thursday night filling the Cascade Community Credit Union Amphitheater with over 4,500 audience members.
Another staple of the Douglas County Fair, the Roseburg Rotary Auction for the 4-H and FAA livestock took place Saturday afternoon. Sam Lee, who has run the auction for the past 15 years, took a step back this year and let Rebekah Melton and Tyler Ring take the reins.
“It’s a bunch of work and it was just time for me to step down because I felt like I did my time,” Lee said. “It’s an awesome thing, and it’s great for the kids. But you get tired after a little while.”
On Saturday, 91 youth sold steer and another 138 sold hogs, according to Lee.
“We had one of our best years ever,” Lee said. “We had more kids than we’ve had over the last few years. Our local people and businesses stepped up to the plate to support the kids.”
Oliva Sconce, an 11th grader from Glide FFA held the Grand Champion Market Swine title that sold for $44 per pound to S+B James Construction and Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians.
Winning Grand Champion Market Steer, 18-year-old Joshua Hulse with Rebel Ranchers 4-H sold his steer for $20 per pound to Clark’s Longhorn Ranch.
With another successful fair in the books, Hults and the rest of the five fair board members are busy planning for next year.
“I just want to thank everyone for coming,” Hults said. “I really appreciate it and it was very successful this year.”
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
