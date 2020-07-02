A Washington man is missing after taking his kayak onto Diamond Lake late Tuesday night.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Officers said at about 10:20 p.m., 911 dispatchers received reports of a man yelling for help from the water at Diamond Lake. Deputies said no one was able to see the man, but initial reports said he sounded as if he was in distress.
Shortly after that call, dispatchers were notified of a missing person at Diamond Lake.
Deputies learned 37-year-old Jared Bruce Boria of Vancouver, Washington, was camping at Diamond Lake Campground and had put his kayak in the water and paddled onto the lake shortly before the 911 calls. Deputies said Boria was not wearing a life jacket at the time.
An initial search was conducted by marine and timber deputies, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Diamond Lake first responders, but they were unable to locate Boria or his kayak.
On Wednesday, marine deputies, divers and search and rescue members from Douglas, Josephine and Coos counties, along with fish and game troopers from Oregon State Police conducted a search of the lake.
Boria’s kayak, paddle and his shoes were located but Boria was not found.
Boria is described as a Hispanic male approximately 6 feet, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Search efforts are ongoing.
Anyone with information who may help the search effort is asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.