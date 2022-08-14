Over 600 businesses were listed as buyers at the Douglas County Fair’s livestock auction to support local Future Farmers of America and 4-H members on Saturday. They bid on 91 steers and 138 hogs that Douglas County’s youth have raised.
According to FFA’s website, the organization “provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world.” Touting a similar message, 4-H’s website says it “empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime.”
Both organizations are working to give people the opportunity to become leaders and that is just what the Douglas County Fair livestock exhibition and auction embody.
Taylor Fotos, a 10th grader from Roseburg’s FFA chapter, said this is the first time she has participated in FFA.
“I learned so many new things about how to work in a group and how to raise a pig,” Taylor said.
Rotary puts on the auction for the kids.
“People in Rotary step up to be a little bit more focused and involved, which is what I did for the last 15 years,” Sam Lee, a Rotary representative, said. “Now, Rebecca Melton and Tyler Ring are taking over for me and they’re running this sale. I’m just here as support.”
Rotary offers a way for auction-bidding and -winning businesses to sell animals back.
“If you come in and you buy a steer or hog, you don’t have to take it home or have it butchered, you can sell it back to Rotary,” Lee said. “We have a market price that we’ve set and that market price is what you’ll get paid back for.”
Olivia Sconce, an 11th grader from Glide FFA, had the Grand Champion Market Swine. It went for $44 per pound and was sold to S+B James Construction and Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe Of Indians.
“I felt all the emotions winning,” Olivia said. “It was very surreal to me because I’ve never won before. I put in a lot of hard work getting him ready for show day and I was just in awe that I won.”
After many years of showing pigs, Olivia was proud to win Grand Champion.
“I have been showing pigs for eight years,” she said, “but I’ve been around pigs since I was about 4 or 5.”
Olivia has big plans for her winnings.
“My plan with the proceeds is to put some aside for college, and then some will go towards buying more pigs to jackpot with — feed, supplements, etc.”
Being in FFA has been a positive experience for Olivia.
“My favorite part about being in FFA is being able to show with my friends, exhibit good animals and to be able to compete at the county fair,” she said.
Joshua Hulse, 18, from Rebel Ranchers 4-H, had the Grand Champion Market Steer. It went for $20 per pound and it was sold to Clark’s Longhorn Ranch. This was his ninth and final year of 4-H.
“I felt extremely happy and joyful about winning and felt like I got what I came to do accomplished,” Hulse said. “My favorite part about being in 4-H is showing livestock and getting them ready for the show, and fitting their legs and making sure they are perfect.”
Hulse knows exactly what he wants to do with the money he earned from the auction.
“All of the proceeds from the auction will go towards my college fund to study animal science at Linn-Benton Community College,” he said.
Ryder Mast, a seventh grader from Calapooia 4-H, had the Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer. It went for $11 per pound and was sold to Sherm’s Thunderbird Market.
Reece Sandberg, an eighth grader from Rebel Ranchers, had the Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine. It went for $30 per pound and it was sold to Midas of Roseburg, Chris Boice and Big O Tires.
“We have such great support in Douglas County from all the businesses from timber companies to tire companies, to mom-and-pop shops and everything else. You’ll see quickie marts in here bidding, as well as parents and past kids,” Lee said.
