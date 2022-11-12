92-year-old Larry Wheat, of Roseburg, is a Korean War veteran. Dressed in an authentic uniform from that era, he rode along with Douglas County royalty in a shiny yellow Corvette, as part of Douglas County’s annual parade, held Friday in downtown Roseburg.
92-year-old Larry Wheat, of Roseburg, is a Korean War veteran. Dressed in an authentic uniform from that era, he rode in the annual Veterans Day Parade, held Friday in downtown Roseburg. The red star patch on his left shoulder represents the 6th Infantry, which his uncle belonged to. Wheat wore the patch in his uncle's honor.
The saying goes, it takes a village. In Larry Wheat’s case, that’s exactly what it took to make sure he had a prime seat in Friday’s Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Roseburg.
The 92-year-old Korean War veteran — dressed in an authentic uniform from that era — rode along with Douglas County royalty in a shiny yellow Corvette, as part of Douglas County’s annual parade.
“I’m here today escorting my great-granddaughter,” he said.
Wheat’s great-granddaughter, Karisma Mayberry, is Miss Oregon Elementary. When Karisma found out she was going to ride in the county’s largest parade, she asked for permission to have Wheat escort her. As soon as she was given the green light, he happily accepted her request.
With about a week to plan, Wheat’s family sprang into action. Within a few days' time, they located everything they needed for him to participate — right down to his uniform.
They found an authentic jacket and pants at a store in Sutherlin, a shirt at a store in Roseburg and a tie at a local thrift shop. They even found the patches they needed for his former rank: U.S. Army Staff Sargent.
“It was a family effort, for sure,” Brenda Mayberry, Wheat’s daughter, said. “Between my sister and I, we got everything.”
On Wednesday night, after everything was gathered, the sewing began. Mayberry wanted to get all of the right patches in all of the right places. While they didn’t find a 49th Field Artillery patch, they found something close to their father’s heart — literally and figuratively.
“One of the patches, a red star, represents the 6th Infantry,” Mayberry said. “It wasn’t my dad’s unit, but it was his uncle’s, Edward Z. Wheat. He wanted that patch left on, in honor of his uncle. So today, there are four generations of our family represented here.”
The patch was located high on his left arm, close to his heart, which he proudly pointed out just before the yellow Corvette’s driver, Patrick Treece of Roseburg, moved forward to prep for the parade’s start.
They were toward the front in a long line of Corvettes carrying other military veterans and Douglas County pageant titleholders representing the Miss Oregon, Miss Umpqua Valley and Miss Roseburg associations.
Tiffany Coleman is The News-Review’s managing editor. She can be reached at tcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
