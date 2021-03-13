Kaley Kuxhausen was named Distinguished Young Woman of Umpqua Valley and Alexis Reneau was named Distinguished Young Woman of Greater Douglas County during a virtual ceremony on Facebook Live on Saturday.
The contestants received their awards at their own homes, and the scholarships were announced live online.
The remainder of the competition, including self expression, talent and fitness events, was prerecorded and presented on Facebook Live before the announcement of the award. The whole competition was virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kuxhausen also received scholarships for self-expression and scholastics.
She attends Sutherlin High School. She wants to attend Oregon Health & Science University, or Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, or the University of Pennsylvania. She wants to be a nephrologist, a doctor who specializes in kidney treatment, or a physician assistant.
Reneau also received scholarships for fitness, talent, interview, scholastics and an essay on the topic “be involved.”
She attends Roseburg High School and wants to attend Harvard University or Stanford University. She wants to be a pediatric surgeon.
Just four high school juniors competed this year, and the two remaining contestants were named alternates.
First alternate is Sarah Bryan and second alternate is Sadie DeVault.
Bryan also received a scholarship for an essay on the topic of being your best self.
She attends Roseburg High School. She wants to attend Umpqua Community College and become a nurse.
DeVault also won the spirit scholarship and a scholarship for an essay on the topic of being responsible.
She attends Roseburg High School. She wants to attend Oregon State University. She wants a career in engineering or the military.
For her winning talent performance, Reneau played “A Memory of Vienna” by William Gillock on piano.
Bryan performed a contemporary dance to the song “Star” for the talent competition. DeVault played a medley of songs by the band Coldplay on clarinet. Kuxhausen performed a hula dance to the song “Hanalei Moon” by Dennis Pavao.
During the self expression competition, the contestants were asked what lasting changes they expected for their generation from the pandemic. They spoke about increased sanitation, increased technology and changes to social lives.
In her winning answer, Kuxhausen said before the pandemic started she didn’t see a lot of young people trying to take care of their bodies. But during the pandemic, she’s seen many young people work hard to better themselves.
“Something I want to see my generation doing is taking care of their well-being, their body, and their mind, and really trying to stay positive and upbeat about themselves,” she said.
Outgoing Distinguished Young Woman of Greater Douglas County Victoria Linne performed “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John in memory of her late piano teacher, Hillary Hall.
Then outgoing Distinguished Young Woman of Umpqua Valley Selina Loos performed a dance routine while Linne played piano.
Both Kuxhausen and Reneau will go on to the state competition this summer.
