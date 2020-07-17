A log truck crash claimed the life of a Lakeside man Thursday morning just off of Highway 138 near Loon Lake in western Douglas County.
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers received a report of an injury log truck crash approximately a half-mile up Loon Lake Road from the intersection with Highway 38, which is about 15 miles east of Reedsport.
Deputies said when they arrived on the scene, they found a 1989 Freightliner over an embankment and mostly submerged in Mill Creek.
The driver was identified as 54-year-old Rhett Michael Curran of Lakeside. He died at the scene, according to police.
The log truck was recovered from the water by Mast Brothers Towing.
Deputies said the investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor in the crash.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Douglas County Public Works, Lower Umpqua Hospital Ambulance, Reedsport Police Department and Mast Brothers.
