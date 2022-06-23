WINCHESTER — This week during the first of 12 sessions of summer camps hosted by Umpqua Community College, four kids between the ages of 6 and 9 are busy building LEGO worlds and creating new stories through stop-motion film.
“A New World” is a comedic story set on planet cosmic about a spaceship that flies into a mountain, created by Oscar Kehoe and Oryan Kokos. While Kokos, 9, has some experience with stop-motion, for Kehoe, 7, this is his first time working with this particular technology.
“I like learning to make a movie,” Kehoe said, playing with a Mandalorian action figure he brought from home and a spaceship he built out of LEGOs with Kokos.
“I think the coolest thing I’ve learned how to do is build really well,” Kokos said. “I think Oscar’s is to make really funny comedy.”
LEGO Films and Stop Action is a brand-new camp this summer, taught by local high school students Elias Malak, Sean Pakros and Ian Russell. Hosted on UCC’s campus, students get access to technology they may not otherwise be exposed to.
All three of the high school students are involved with robotics teams at their schools — Roseburg High School for Malak and Russell and Elkton High School for Pakros.
Last summer, Malak’s old robotics coach approached him for help teaching a robotic class over the summer camp. This summer, Malak, Pakros and Russell are leading multiple camps focused on technology and an introduction to STEM for first through third graders.
“We’re preparing kids for the future, they are the next generation,” Malak said. “Computers unlock a whole new world of learning.”
Malak took summer classes through UCC as a kid, where he first became involved with robotics. For him, these camps starting when he was about 10-years-old served as a crucial introduction into the STEM world which he is now so entrenched in.
In preparation for the camp, Malak said he spent the weekend creating a lesson plan and finding videos that break down the process of how to use software such as Frames for a young audience.
For some of the students at the camp, this is their first time using a computer in any capacity, let alone software programs that require following specific steps.
Malak, Pakros and Russell are there to guide the students with informational slideshows and one-on-one instruction. With a smaller group of four students, the three instructors are able to work on an individual level to keep students focused and help answer their questions.
Not only do the students get to create stories with LEGO figurines, they each contribute to building elaborate LEGO backdrops to set the scene and serve as the movie set.
Brothers Nick and Alex Steele worked together to create a Marvel universe inspired story about robots attacking each other. According to Nick, 6, their film, “A New New World” explores the multiverse and is inspired by “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which he recently watched.
The students began the week by drawing and writing a story outline, learning about genre and how to create a plot with both conflict and resolution. Their hand-drawn story outlines served as a template to help guide their stop-motion films.
By the end of the week, the students will have a short stop-motion film to share with family and friends, displaying their new skills.
“I like watching them learn and watching their creativity grow,” Russell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.