Douglas County Search and Rescue would like to remind the public that your safety is their concern, but it is your responsibility.
Here are six potentially lifesaving tips that can help you be better prepared in the event something goes awry on your next outdoor adventure.
Be prepared with knowledge and gear
Become self-reliant by learning about the terrain, conditions, local weather and your equipment before you set out.
Share your plans
Tell someone where you are going, where you plan to hike or recreate, when you will return and your plan for emergencies. Leave a map, if possible.
Stay together
When you start as a group, stay as a group and end as a group. Pace your adventure to the slowest person.
Know when to turn back
Weather changes come quickly in the mountains. Fatigue and unexpected conditions can also affect your adventure. Know your limitations and when to postpone the trip. The outdoors will be there another day.
Plan for emergencies
Whether you are out for an hour or a multi-day trip, an injury, severe weather or a wrong turn could become life-threatening. Don’t assume you will be rescued; know how to rescue yourself. Always carry equipment in case you have to spend the night. Have food, water, shelter and weather-appropriate clothing. Carry a first aid kit.
Communication devices
A cell phone alone does not suffice as an emergency plan. A large portion of Douglas County’s remote areas does not have cell phone coverage. Whichever communication device you decide to carry, make sure you have sufficient power. An alternate power supply is a good idea. If you choose to recreate alone, satellite communication/tracking devices or personal locator beacons are a valuable tool and provide rescuers with a better opportunity to find you.
