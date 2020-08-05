A California man accused stealing guns from a Myrtle Creek gun store and leading police on a chase down Interstate 5, has been ordered by a Douglas County judge to be sent to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.
Dejan Anthony Sebastian, 29, of Los Angeles, is accused of stealing four firearms when he broke into a gun shop on July 19, in Myrtle Creek and then led police on a chase down Interstate 5 that ended near Canyonville.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge George Ambrosini approved a motion by defense attorney Brandon Mills claiming Sebastian was not able to aid and assist in his defense at trial and to have him sent to the state hospital where he would be evaluated.
Sebastian was charged with 13 counts for the burglary and the freeway chase, and three more charges were added later, including assaulting a police officer, unlawful use of a stun gun and fourth-degree assault.
Investigators said Sebastian seemed confused when asked questions.
The order from Ambrosini said the court “finds the defendant lacks the fitness to proceed,” and “is a danger to self or others as a result of a qualifying mental disorder.”
The criminal proceeding is suspended and Sebastian must be evaluated within 60 days of his arrival to the hospital, for the purpose of determining if a chance that he will have the capacity to stand trial.
The next court date for a status check was set for Aug. 28.
