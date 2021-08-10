During any typical year, Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, would set up a booth at the Douglas County Fair where he would be ready to engage with anyone and everyone who walked by.
This year the booth was set up as usual, but instead served as a memorial to Leif, who died on July 22 after losing his battle to cancer.
The different tables at the booth were adorned with images of Leif and his family, along with information about the work Leif had done throughout the years. A banner hung at the booth that thanked Leif for his numerous years of service to the community.
Anyone passing by also had the opportunity to write a note for Leif’s wife and family.
Alpha Rich, Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich’s wife, came by the booth every other day to pick up the notes. She checked the notes to make sure nothing inappropriate had been left but said everything was positive.
“I am so pleased,” she said. “I mean everybody loved Gary.”
The booth had received a total of 50 notes by Friday.
Someone even brought a vase full of sunflowers from their own garden for the memorial booth, Alpha Rich said.
Leif had a deep connection to the community. Even before gaining a reputation as a politician ready to listen, he was known throughout the community for taking yearbook and senior pictures for many families.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Leif on August 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Roseburg Christian Fellowship Church at 1376 NE Walnut Street.
(0) comments
