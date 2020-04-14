Roseburg High School graduate Katie Marcucci is a military wife, whose husband has been deployed by the U.S. Air Force several times to places all over the world.
She is the mother of two young children — 6-year-old Levi and 2-year-old Quinn — and the family is living in Monterey, California, while the father, Maj. Logan Marcucci, a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, attends Naval Postgraduate School for 18 months. It’s somewhat of a respite for the family, after following dad to his assignments all over the world.
Marcucci’s children didn’t understand why their dad had to be away for so long on his deployments, so she wanted to explain to her children why their active duty Air Force pilot father was away and how important his job was. She came up with the idea to write a book from the eyes of the family dog Ace.
That’s where the book “Air Force Ace” started two years ago when Logan Marcucci deployed while the family was living in Okinawa, Japan. That was his sixth deployment and it was something the family had experienced often, but that time it was a little different circumstance.
“We were very far from home and I had a brand new baby girl who was about 5 months old, and then Levi, who was 3½ at the time, and it was really the first time during the deployments that (Levi) felt and understood the absence of his dad,” Marcucci said. “In addition to the introduction of a new sibling, it was a challenging time emotionally for him and thus for mom, being on my own.”
Marcucci wanted to come up with a simple way to explain to Levi a little more about what his dad was doing.
“Why he was gone, and that even though he was away, he was doing important work and was happy and healthy and that this was going to end, and he was going to come back to us,” Marcucci said.
So she wrote the book as told by Ace, the family dog, in hopes that it would make her kids feel better about the deployments.
The story is about the brave and loyal family dog, Air Force Ace, who smuggles himself onto his dad’s deployment-bound aircraft, looking for answers for himself and the family left behind. The goal was to reassure children that their service member is happy and proud to be doing important work.
Marcucci tried to give the right amount of information for the kids without overwhelming them.
“I tried to write material for my own kids and hope it would transfer to other children that could start simple conversations between themselves and their parents to just to kind of get a dialogue going about deployment,” she said. “I wanted to make them feel a little more comfortable and have a little less mystery surrounding the absence of their loved one.”
Being so far away in Okinawa added another degree of hardship, but Marcucci found there were a lot of other families going through similar situations.
“I thought maybe I could make something of this,” Marcucci said. “And like most projects, it always takes longer than you think.”
But she finally got the book done and is in the process of distributing it.
A quarantine on the base has not slowed the book sales but has changed how it’s being done.
A lot of Marcucci’s in-person book signings have been canceled but sales for the book continue.
She is working with Airmen Family Readiness Centers, an Air Force support agency, to include the book in their “care packages” that are delivered to the curb for families to pick up on their bases. Fifty of the books were to delivered to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Marcucci family has been in quarantine since March 16.
Katie Marcucci had been homeschooling son Levi in March until their school district figured out its plan.
“It’s bummer to watch my son, who had to adjust to a new school when we moved in December, be separated from all his new friends,” she said. “But military kids are so resilient, and we try to FaceTime his friends during lunch.”
Meanwhile, Ace, the star of the book, a corgi basenji mix, who was rescued from a Los Angeles dog pound in 2007, is enjoying his status as a celebrity.
“Ace is with us down here, loving his life in California, he loves the beach, he’s actually 14 years old and he is happy in his retirement down here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.