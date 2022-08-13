A case involving two missing people has been solved. Authorities say Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize "Charlie" Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing.
Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at their place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted them and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
Last Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported Smith had last been seen at their residence on Aug. 7. Smith's vehicle was found abandoned on Cow Creek Road the next day. Gibson, Smith’s 15-year-old cousin, was already the subject of a runaway juvenile case taken by the Roseburg Police Department.
O’Dell said following Thursday's interaction, further investigation revealed that Smith and Gibson had in fact been together. Deputies located Gibson later in the evening and returned them to a guardian.
On Friday, the Oregon Department of Human Services reported that Gibson had been found.
Deputies say they spoke with Smith again on Friday, who confirmed they had been with the juvenile and was untruthful when they previously provided statements to deputies.
Smith was taken into custody, charged with first degree custodial interference and jailed. Authorities say Smith was released later on Friday.
