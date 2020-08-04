The Douglas County Sheriff's Office located the body of a missing Roseburg man Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release.
Deputies had been looking for 22-year-old Austin Allen Wilkison after the man's family became concerned after not seeing him since Friday.
Wilkison was known to frequent the mountains near Glide and Idleyld Park and particularly enjoyed areas near Swiftwater, Wright Creek and Steamboat Falls, so search crews and deputies began searching in those areas.
Wilkison was last seen around 7:30 p.m. July 31 at a residence on Little Valley Road. He was described at 5-foot-6, 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last known to be wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. Deputies said Wilkison had planned to meet friends and then return home, but hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Officials sent out information about Wilkison on Tuesday morning and by the afternoon a bear hunter who had seen the posting reported seeing Wilkison's vehicle near Steamboat over the weekend. Deputies located the silver 2001 Acura CL and found Wilkison inside, deceased.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting a death investigation. There is nothing suspicious about Wilkison's death at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.