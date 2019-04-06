Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour and Tuff Trucks stopped at the Douglas Count Speedway on Friday and Saturday to put on a show.
Freestyle champion, Rockstar, showed off a new truck at the event.
Several trucks, including Rockstar, California Kid, Identity Theft, Spitfire and High Voltage showed off for the audience.
Fans were able to see the trucks up close during a pit party before the event started, where they took photos, got autographs and asked questions of the drivers.
Some fans even went for a ride in Skeletor or Deogee.
Deogee is a dog-themed truck.
The Tuff Trucks compete on a course with jumps and bumps, and the Tee’d Off Jet Car provided entertainment by showing what a modified golf cart can do.
The monster truck tour is moving on to the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Washington, on April 12, and the Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley, Arizona, on April 12 and 13. It is a show common to the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
