Snowfall this winter has been slow to pile up in eastern Douglas County, but the higher elevations have been getting good amounts. It's made for some picturesque winter scenes but for recreation activities, more snow would certainly be better for the resorts.
The north entrance to Crater Lake and Rim Drive that circles the lake are closed for the winter, but views of the spectacular blue lake are still accessible from the west entrance off Highway 62, except during heavy snowfall.
Highway 138 at Diamond Lake is clear of snow but travelers should expect ice if they're going over the Diamond Lake Pass. Morning temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s and the highs only getting to around the freezing mark through this weekend.
Diamond Lake officials said a lot of rain in the last few storms lowered the snowpack. They still have snow at the lodge, but had to bring in snow to get two lanes of the slide open on Innertube Hill.
Parts of the lake have ice, but it's not close to being frozen over yet, so there is no ice fishing or boat fishing going on now at the lake.
The snow at the lodge is not as much as the resort would like to have for this time of year, but snow events are still planned through the Christmas break.
The annual New Year's party and Inner Stellar Tubing is set for New Year's Eve at Diamond Lake.
Dry weather is expected until Saturday night when snow could return to the mountains.
For information on events at Diamond Lake call the lodge at 541-793-3333 or go to www.diamondlake.net.
The Oregon Department of Transportation warns drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions and have emergency supplies including warm clothes and blankets, and some extra food and water in case they become stranded or face long delays in traffic.
It is recommended that travelers have a jack, lug wrench and shovel in the vehicle. Those traveling at higher elevations should have traction tires or traction devices for the snow or ice.
Carrying a cell phone and adapter to charge the phone, a rechargeable flashlight, and a first aid kit and a pocket knife is also encouraged, along with a pair of jumper cables.
ODOT also reminds travelers to adjust their driving to the conditions, leaving some extra stopping distance.
