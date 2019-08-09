Thunderstorms could bring lightning's spark to dry tinder across Douglas County and southwestern Oregon Friday evening and Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Medford issued a red flag warning for increased fire risk.
"We're pretty confident that Friday we're going to see thunderstorms. Some of those could even be severe in nature. But it's going to be mostly scattered," said meteorologist Miles Bliss.
Bliss said he doesn't expect the lightning to be quite as intense as it was this time last year. The storm system will arrive from the south Friday and could begin with lightning and a little rain. Rain is more likely on Saturday, Bliss said.
West to southwest winds are expected to reach 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Friday's concert by the rock band Thrice is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Douglas County Fair.
The weather service has set up contact with the county so it can alert the Douglas County Fairgrounds ahead of the storm, Bliss said.
The red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday. The storm is expected to diminish Saturday morning and move east Saturday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.