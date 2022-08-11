The Douglas County Fair's new carnival ride partner, Rainier Amusements, came to bring the thunder, or at least a ride called the Tornado, to give fairgoers an amusement park-style treat in the form of a variety of rides and attractions.
On opening day of the fair, spectators gawked at The Starship Exodus spinning and flashing faster and faster as the Kamikaze sent riders dive bombing toward the ground at breakneck speeds.
Faces lit up as necks craned to see people atop the Rainier Wheel, a 16-seat Ferris wheel that offered the perfect view of the entire Douglas County Fairgrounds complex.
“I just really like helping these people have a good time,” said John Miller, a Rainier Amusement employee. “I have been doing this work off and on for eight years.”
With nine regular-sized rides and another half dozen for the littlest fairgoers, Rainier Amusement offered people of all ages and backgrounds an opportunity to leave their troubles at the gate and share in a festival of screams and laughter, all without the need for old-school paper tickets.
“This is our first year being in town for the fair,” said Kari Robison, a Douglas County resident. “This is a lot of fun.”
Robison watched from the sidelines as 11-year-old cousins Hunter and Ariana Robison rode alone.
“They are little adventure junkies,” Robison said. “Hunter likes the Kamikaze best, and Ariana liked the Freak Out.”
As piped-in music played over hydraulic machinery, packs of teens shuffled from line to line — ready to ride the next ride.
For individuals who love the thrill of spinning and falling, jerking and twirling — and who are tall enough to ride and patient enough to deal with lines — the Douglas County Fair and Rainier Amusement have death-defying drops and spine-tingling turns to bring joy to their hearts.
