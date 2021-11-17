The traditional Christmas tree lives again in front of the Douglas County Courthouse.
Just not as big as before.
Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, a truck from Big Trees Today tree farm, lowered a new 20-foot Giant Sequoia tree into a waiting hole where it was adjusted and then secured.
The new tree replaces the previous 31-foot Giant Sequoia, which was removed after commissioners confirmed late last month that the top of the tree had died.
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice cited an unusually hot summer as the cause of the treetop’s death. The thermometer reached 113 degrees in Roseburg during June’s heatwave.
When a tree starts turning brown and dying back from the top down, it’s a sign that the roots have not established, said Oregon State University Extension Horticulture Agent Steve Renquist on Oct. 20. He warned the same problem could happen with another tree if it's as large as the first.
For that reason, county commissioners opted for a smaller tree, said Douglas County spokesperson Tamara Howell on Wednesday.
"They chose to go smaller so it has a better chance to grow a bigger root system," Howell said.
The Douglas County Christmas tree will be lit at a traditional ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 27.
