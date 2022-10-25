Douglas County residents who paid attention to their property tax statements may have noticed an error, but officials say they're in the process of correcting it.
Property owners received their property tax statements on Monday and while the total amount due was corrected, the discounted rates were incorrect. People were quick to point out that people with no discount would pay less than those with a discount, which is now being corrected by the tax collection office.
"Our staff is diligently working to correct this issue, and wanted to let property owners know that we will be mailing out new tax statements this week," Douglas County spokesperson Tamara Howell said in a press release Monday.
Douglas County Commission Tim Freeman confirmed Tuesday morning that new statements were being printed. He emphasized that the tax amounts were correct.
To take advantage of a discounted rate people must pay in full or 2/3 of a payment by Nov. 15. The discounted rates are accurately calculated when using the online system at orion-pa.co.douglas.or.us. People can also get the accurate rate by calling the office at 541-440-4253.
Douglas County is waiting to hear back from state officials to determine when corrected statements can be mailed out.
Payments can be made using a cashier’s check, money order or personal check. Tax payments can be mailed back using the remit envelope, or placed in a 24-hour secure drop box, located in front of the courthouse, between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15. They can also be brought to a drop box in the hallway outside the Tax Collection Office or be made in person at room 205 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Online payments will have a 2.49% fee added for credit cards, a $3.95 transaction fee for debit cards or a $3.00 transaction fee for eChecks.
