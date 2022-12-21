KELLOGG — Walk into Tim and Sandie Shepherd’s home during the Christmas holiday season and you’ll be welcomed by Santa Claus.
Make that more than one Santa Claus.
Tim Shepherd began collecting the icon about 25 years ago and now has about 200 jolly fellows. They are given priority status in the Kellogg-area home at this time of year, immediately welcoming family and friends coming through the front door. Santa Claus is in the living room, kitchen, bathroom and around every other corner of the house.
“I have an addiction with Santas,” said Shepherd, a 1978 Elkton High School graduate who worked as a timber faller for 20 years and then 24 years as a school custodian before recently retiring. “I've always liked Christmas. I always liked Santa when I was a kid. Sometimes I wish a guy could go back to being a kid.”
Shepherd, now 63, remembered his grandmother decorating her house “really neat” at Christmas. The decorations included two or three old Santas.
He also remembered going down the steps to the basement of the former JCPenney's store in downtown Roseburg to meet Santa.
“Going down the steps, the walls were white and it was cold, kind of like going to the North Pole,” Shepherd recalled. “Santa was sitting there in a great big chair, there were elves. I never forgot that. Those were fun times seeing Santa.”
Shepherd connected with those memories by beginning to collect Santa Clauses.
“I have about 200, for sure,” he said of his Santa collection. “I put out about 160 of them last year. I just don't have room to put them all out.”
With every glance and turn in the house during the Christmas season, visitors are greeted by a Santa Claus if not several.
“He has a lot of them,” said Landon Firestone, Shepherd’s 10-year-old grandson, of the Santas. “They're old, they're antiques and they're cool to look at. He has a lot of them.”
Precious Firestone, Shepherd's daughter, said the Santas bring “a huge smile” to her father's face.
“It's neat to see his excitement,” she said. “He really enjoys his Santas. Collecting them has definitely become a hobby for him.”
Most of the Santas were made from the 1930s to the 1950s by the Rushton company, a business founded in 1917 in Atlanta, Georgia. The company specialized in making vintage stuffed dolls and animals with rubber faces. Rushton closed its business in 1983.
“I think I have every Santa that Rushton made,” Shepherd said. “Every time I see a Santa I don't have, I buy it.”
The collection includes a couple Santas that were displayed in a candy store on the East Coast and several Santas that were made in the 1800s in Germany. Shepherd found these online.
Closer to home, he has an 8-foot-tall Santa Claus that previously was in the former PayLess Drug store in Roseburg and a 4-foot Santa and Mrs. Claus that were in the former Western Auto store in Roseburg.
The purchase price for the Santas have ranged from $100 to $1,000, said Shepherd. Their standing heights range from 12 inches to 8 feet.
“I've probably been to every antique store in Oregon looking for Santas,” Shepherd said. “They know me as the person who collects Santas.
“There are not very many Santas in the stores anymore so I'm looking to buy them online,” he added.
On one of his trips to visit antique stores, Landon joined his grandfather and the two found a Santa dressed in a green outfit rather than the traditional red.
“The green suit Santa is different from all the other ones,” Landon said. “It's one of our favorites.”
While searching for Santas, Shepherd started smaller collections of nutcrackers (five) and Christmas books with pop-up pages (40).
“I do this now for myself and the grandkids,” he said of decorating his home with multiple Santa Clauses during each Christmas season. “The grandkids love Christmas at the house. They get to see Santas most people never get to see.
“I keep looking for Santas I don't have,” he added. “It's getting harder to find a Santa I don't have, but I'll keep looking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.