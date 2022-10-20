Rainy Day Deer (copy)

A wild black-tailed deer fawn shakes off rainwater in a roadside clearing as rain falls near Elkton in this 2021 file photo. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire and the Oregon Department of Transportation are asking Oregonians to watch out for wildlife this time of year.

 Photo courtesy of Robin Loznak

Vehicle collisions with deer and elk tend to peak in October and November, when migration and breeding puts them on the move, making them more likely to cross roads. Fewer daylight hours and rainy weather also reduces drivers’ visibility.

Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.