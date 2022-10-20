A wild black-tailed deer fawn shakes off rainwater in a roadside clearing as rain falls near Elkton in this 2021 file photo. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire and the Oregon Department of Transportation are asking Oregonians to watch out for wildlife this time of year.
Vehicle collisions with deer and elk tend to peak in October and November, when migration and breeding puts them on the move, making them more likely to cross roads. Fewer daylight hours and rainy weather also reduces drivers’ visibility.
A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire said on average, their department documents more than 6,000 vehicle collisions with deer and elk each year. The actual number of collisions is likely higher, as many are not reported if there is minimal damage or no human injuries.
ODFW and the Oregon Department of Transportation are asking Oregonians to watch out for wildlife this time of year and follow these tips:
Be careful when driving in areas that have special signs indicating the possible presence of wildlife
Be alert in areas with dense vegetation along the road or while going around curves
If one animal is seen, stay alert. There may be others nearby
If wildlife is seen on or near the road, slow down and stay in the vehicle’s lane. Many serious crashes are the result of drivers losing control as they swerve to avoid wildlife
Make sure to wear a seat belt. Even a minor collision would result in serious injuries.
ODFW, ODOT and partner organizations are working to reduce the risk of vehicle/wildlife collisions by building wildlife crossings. The crossings allow wildlife to safely follow their migration patterns over or under a road.
ODFW said the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in Congress in 2021 is providing $350 million in competitive grants to the states for wildlife crossings and other mitigation. ODFW, ODOT and other partners are working to secure grants for projects.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
