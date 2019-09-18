WINCHESTER — Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority officials said a sewage spill dumped approximately 222,240 gallons of raw sewage into the North Umpqua River on Wednesday morning.
RUSA general manager Jim Baird said the spill was downstream from the City of Roseburg water intake so the city's water is not affected. However, officials with the Umpqua Water Basin Association, whose intake is along the North Umpqua River by Brown's Bridge on Garden Valley Road, was notified of the spill as soon as it happened.
Brad Johnson, manager of UWBA, said the association was notified Wednesday morning and immediately shut down the water intake.
"The drinking water is safe to drink, and we will probably not fire back up until sometime (Thursday)," Johnson said. "We shut down as a precaution."
Johnson said the association has enough storage that it can shut down until the threat passes and still have enough drinking water for members. He said the higher water flow with the recent rain will help dilute the pollution pretty quickly.
Baird said the contractor working on the Highway 99 road improvement project in Winchester was working on a sanitary pump line for the Winchester pump station near Amacher Park. He said when the contractor had excavated and exposed some piping on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, a fitting came apart, resulting in the sewage leak. Trucks from Heard Farms in Wilbur were called in to try and collect the sewage but were not able to keep up with the flow. As of 9 a.m., sewage began spilling into the river until about 11:40 a.m. when they were able to get it stopped.
"They did what we call bypass pumping into the truck," Baird said. "They actually had two Heard trucks and we had one of our trucks there to help minimize the discharge into the river."
Baird said RUSA posted warnings at public access points along the North Umpqua River recommending people not make contact with the water until the signs are removed. He said they will continue to sample the river until the water below the spill matches the bacteria levels of the water above the spill. As of Wednesday at 5 p.m., warning signs at Amacher County Park and Hestness Boat Ramp were still in place.
"We sampled the river and we'll continue to sample it," Baird said. "We're sampling for ecoli, that's what can make people sick."
