A fire in a motor home Friday afternoon in the Green District resulted in the death of one man.
Firefighters from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire Department were called to the Green Meadow Trailer Park on Grange Road in the Green District south of Roseburg shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday and found a 27-foot, older model Pace Arrow motor home on fire.
Firefighters confirmed that one man died in the fire. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Firemen were able to stop the fire before it reached any other structures or vehicles that were parked nearby.
The motor home was a total loss.
Park manager Wendy Bennett said the man was a Vietnam veteran and had lived in the park for several years.
“He was a very sweet man,” Bennett said. “He was very soft-spoken, he loved to talk and everybody around here loved him.”
Neighbors said the man always like to strike up a conversation.
“If we were outside, he would stop and roll down his window and chitchat,” said neighbor Marie Metzger.
“He was a Vietnam vet,” said Donna Scevers, another neighbor. “He wore his hat proud.”
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Fire investigators were called to the scene to investigate the origin of the blaze.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Winston Police also responded to the scene.
