The World Athletic Championships (Oregon22) are coming to the United States for the first time and are expected to bring thousands from all over the world to Hayward Field in Eugene from July 15 to July 24 — some in Roseburg are preparing for an influx of visitors to Douglas County.
"It's the first time it's in the U.S.,” said Jessica Hand, executive director at Thrive Umpqua. “We’re having all these international visitors spend time in our community for the first time. So, let's welcome them with open arms.”
Thrive Umpqua worked to clean-up downtown Roseburg in anticipation of the summer events such as Graffiti Weekend and Oregon22. They picked up trash, weeded, planted flowers and even painted some business with the help of around 20 volunteers, according Hand.
As of Wednesday, volunteers had filled eight large contractor size bags of trash, six large contractor size bags of weeds and five kitchen-size bags of cigarette butts, according to Hand.
“Organizations in the community anticipated that there would be quite a large overflow of visitors not only traveling through Roseburg to either attend or compete in the series, but might even be staying here because it sounds like many of the hotels in Eugene were either filled or at capacity already,” Hand said.
Suzanne Riley, the visitor center and destination coordinator at Experience Roseburg, talked to many of the hotels in the area who reported an influx of booking related to Oregon22.
Experience Roseburg received swag from the World Athletic Championships organizer which Riley delivered to hotels around Roseburg, along with visitor guides for guests to find activities here in Douglas County.
“Everybody is really excited and knows what a big deal it is for Oregon,” Riley said.
Another industry that is preparing for the potential influx of tourism is the wineries. The Umpqua Valley Winegrowers hope that relaxing at a winery will be a draw for visitors staying in Douglas County or looking to experience other parts of Oregon while not at the event, according to Jessica Batchelor, the Umpqua destination development contractor for Travel Southern Oregon.
“We want to make sure that Umpqua Valley wine has a place at the table at Oregon22 and any event going forward and that we're ready for it,” Batchelor said.
Part of Batchelor’s focus is to instill a sense of community pride of the vineyards in the area, so that people are recommending them as a destination when visitors ask what to do in Roseburg and the surrounding areas.
While no one can say for sure what impact the World Athletic Championship will have on Roseburg and Douglas County, businesses and organizations continue to prepare for the potential influx of international tourists.
