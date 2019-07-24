DOUGLAS COUNTY

Relay malfunction caused power outage

Pacific Power said Tuesday a preliminary investigation showed a protective relay on its transmission system malfunctioned, leading to a widespread power outage that occurred Friday afternoon in Douglas County.

Sam Carter, a spokesman for the company, said Pacific Power engineers are continuing to investigate the outage that shut off power to more than 30,000 customers for about an hour.

Thousands more Douglas Electric Cooperative customers were affected because the company receives electricity from Pacific Power transmission lines.

Protective relays monitor currents, voltages and frequencies on electrical circuits and can trigger an alarm or circuit breaker when conditions fall outside normal thresholds, Carter said.

He added such malfunctions are not common.

The News-Review

City Reporter

Max Egener is the city reporter for The News-Review. He has a master's degree from the University of Oregon, and is an avid skier and backpacker.

