The Oregon Public Utility Commission announced in a news release Friday that it had given approval to PacifiCorp, the company that owns Pacific Power, for their new program to offer income-qualifying residential customers a monthly discount on their energy bills.
Residents making at or below 60% of the state median income will receive a 20% monthly discount on their energy bills, and those making below 20% of the state median income will receive a 40% discount. The cost of the project will be paid for by PacifiCorp customers, through a fixed charge of $0.36 per month.
The program was approved thanks to House Bill 2475, also known as the Energy Affordability Act, and passed during last year’s legislative session in Salem. The act gives the PUC the ability to consider the financial burden of energy costs when making decisions about rates, bill credits and program discounts for customers of electric and natural-gas utility companies.
“Historically, income has not been considered when setting energy rates,” Megan Decker, chair of the PUC, said in the news release. ”This program will help provide relief to families who typically pay a higher percentage of their income to cover the cost of necessary utility services. We appreciate the collaboration among PacifiCorp, many organizations representing customers and PUC Staff to offer a significant discount for customers.”
Oregonians already spend less than the national average on their energy bills, an average of 1.77 cents per kilowatt hour fewer, according to data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. PacifiCorp’s new program, however, will help lower income individuals and families reduce their energy costs even more.
Pacific Power customers can apply or confirm their enrollment starting Oct. 1, by contacting PacifiCorp online or by calling 888-271-7070.
