Counseling that improves struggling parents' interactions with young children and expanded Sutherlin library services are among the local projects that will benefit from the most recent round of grants from the Oregon Community Foundation.
In all, seven Douglas County organizations will receive a combined $134,750 in grants, the foundation announced last week.
The Family Development Center in Roseburg will receive $32,000, money that will be used to create a parent-child interactive therapy program.
Family Development Center Executive Director Charlene Stutes said parents in the new program will get real-time tips from a therapist behind one-way glass while they play with their children.
"Parent child interaction therapy uses an in-ear monitor for communicating or coaching the parent as they play with their child. Our therapist has a little microphone, mom has the earbud in her ear and the therapist is looking through the glass. The child is not aware that the therapist is even there," Stutes explained.
Stutes said the program will serve children 7 and younger. Like all the center's programs, its ultimate aim is preventing child abuse and the need for foster care.
"It helps to provide secure attachment for the child and the parent, to improve the quality of their relationship, to change their interaction pattern," she said.
Stutes said the OCF grant will make the new program possible, and the foundation gave them everything they asked for.
"They were able to fully fund our request and we were just thrilled when we saw that," she said.
The Sutherlin Library was awarded $20,250. Library Director Patrick Lynch said the money will be used to buy new children's books, DVDs and a touchscreen computer with programs designed for kids ages 3 to 6.
"Usually that type of equipment's pretty pricey and is a luxury in a library like ours, but it's really an important asset to have," he said.
The grant will also fund new computer stations and classes taught by high school and college students about using smartphones and computers.
The Sutherlin Library was once part of the Douglas County Library System, but it along with all the other branches was shuttered in 2017. Many libraries scrambled for months to find solutions. Sutherlin Library, however, was shut down for just one day before it was reopened by volunteers. Today, Lynch is the only paid staff member and the rest of the operation is run by a group of between 40 and 60 volunteers.
That allows the library to make do with very little money, so the grant award is significant. It will make up about a quarter of the annual budget, Lynch said.
"You're never sure when you make an application for a grant what the result will be. We kind of laid our story out to the foundation and they responded. Really we're very happy to get this. It's going to make a difference," Lynch said.
Five other local programs also received grants.
Friends of the Roseburg Library received $4,500 for a Dolly Parton Imagination Library book giveaway for children 4 and younger. The kids will receive regular book deliveries in hopes of encouraging early literacy.
The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians received $13,000 to purchase furnishings and equipment for its Expanding Horizons Youth Center in Myrtle Creek. The center offers after-school academic help and mentoring.
Glide Booster Club will renovate the Glide School District's athletic track with its $15,000 grant.
Low-income Reedport elementary school students will benefit from a $20,000 grant for an ecology learning program called the Siuslaw Stream Team. The program also serves students from Florence and Mapleton.
And the Oregon Business Council Charitable Institute received $30,000 for a Blue Zones project that aims to improve wellbeing in Roseburg.
The Oregon Community Foundation's grants prioritize needs identified by local communities. The local grants are among $4.2 million awarded through the OCF Community Grants program.
“OCF’s Community Grants program is a unique statewide resource that gives nonprofits flexibility to ask for what they think they need to better serve the community,” OCF Senior Program Officer Melissa Hansen said in a written statement.
